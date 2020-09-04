News from the fields, farms and beyond…
BG’s Farm Market in Rising Sun is moving into its fall operating schedule next week.
During the summer the store was open Tuesday through Saturday from 9 a.m. until 6 p.m. Starting next week BG’s, is only open Thursday through Saturday 9-6.
BGs carries fruits and vegetables, its own line of meat products, local dairy products, flowers and more.
•••
As if spotted lantern flies weren’t bad enough, there’s a new invader to Cecil County called Crape Myrtle Bark Scale. And yes, it’s a threat to the tree of the same name, which has become a popular landscaping tree.
Stanton Gill, an entomology specialist with the University of Maryland Extension, said he saw this in person last month, describing it as “copious amounts of honeydew and sooty mold coating the foliage.”
Found in Frederick and Carroll counties, Stanton said one crape myrtle was heavily infested and three nearby had lesser numbers.
“It is a major threat to the commercial viability of nursery and landscape plantings of crape myrtles,” Stanton said in a published report. Maryland is the 12th state to report CMBS. It was first seen in Texas in 2004, and it came from China.
The female insects look like puffed rice cereal. The males are brownish. Both carry the egg sacs; felt-like pouches, which are now being laid. Because they are on the underside of the insect’s body it makes them harder to kill with insecticidal sprays.
Like the spotted lantern fly people are being urged to be on the lookout, destroy any CMBS found and report it to your extension agent.
The fear is CMBS will affect soybeans and apple trees too.
•••
Cecil County 4-H leaders are in the process of planning the upcoming fall season of projects and programs.
Programs include the Maryland 4-H Veterinary Science Virtual Experience, which will run Thursdays from Sept. 10 through Oct. 29; 4-H Creative Clovers, and Hands-On Animal Science-Toxic Plants.
For more information on the many Cecil County 4-H clubs and programs contact April Barcszewski at 410-996-5280.
•••
If COVID-19 has taught us anything it’s that we need to be more self-supporting domestically. Future Harvest CASA is leading that charge by inviting folks with ideas to share in devising a Resilient Crisis-Ready Food System.
While food banks struggled, so did families in Cecil County in search of staple foods such as meat and dairy items. According to Future Harvest, farmers need to up their game and get into the supply chain.
In introducing the regional project, the non profit said there are several issues to be tackled.
“...farmers are still working with ill-suited infrastructure, skilled labor shortages, erratic weather, and the uncertainty of what the new normal poses for their businesses,” the group stated. Farmers and business owners of color faced racial barriers on top of all that.
Future Harvest has set up a Big Virtual RCR Idea Bucket where suggestions can be made. This first step has an Oct. 1 deadline. You can make up to five suggestions in each of four categories: policy, education, infrastructure, miscellaneous.
From there, organizers will take the suggestions and place each in a category for further discussion. Step 3 will bring you the opportunity to state which issue takes priority.
At the annual conference, set for Jan. 15, Future Harvest will introduce the proposed project for action.
To participate in the Idea Bucket go here: https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/rcrproject
•••
USDA’s National Agriculture Statistic Service will be conducting the Quarterly Colony Loss Survey in September and October to confirm the health of the honey industry and honey bee colonies in the Northeastern region, which includes Cecil County.
More than 400 producers will take part in the study according to officials with the regional USDA office in Harrisburg, Pa.
“The information from these surveys directly impacts our region’s beekeepers and honey producers,” said King Whetstone, director of the NASS Northeastern Regional Field Office. “Beekeepers and producers can use the survey results when making business plans and marketing decisions. Cooperative Extensions use the data to provide needed outreach and education and State Departments and Agencies of Agriculture use the information to set insurance values.”
Any producer that does not respond by mail or online will be contacted to get their information.
For more information contact the Harrisburg office toll free at 800-498-1518.
•••
If you would like to learn more about how to be a beekeeper, Flying Plow Farm in Rising Sun is hosting an Intermediate Bees and Beekeeping Class Sept. 12 at the farm at 96 C Johnson Farm Lane. Bradford Luff, resident beekeeper, will teach the advanced class.
The class size is limited to 7 so register now by going to the Flying Plow Facebook page.
If you have a farm related event, idea or story you’d like to share in AgriCulture contact Jane Bellmyer at jbellmyer@cecilwhig.com or 443-245-5007
