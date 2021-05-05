News from the fields, farms and beyond…
If you are interested in learning more about the benefits of bees, or would like to get into beekeeping Cecil Land Trust and Susquehanna Beekeepers Association want to help.
Whether a novice, beginner or advanced, SBA is ready to help the second Saturday of each month starting May 8 from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. with a free beekeeping class. There’s a limit of 8 people to a class so pre-registration is required.
The Patsy DuPont Farm, 719 Blake Road north of Elkton is the location of the apiary. Alisa Webb with Cecil Land Trust said Brad Luff from the beekeepers association will teach the course and tailor each session to the needs of the class.
To sign up call Webb at 410-441-3717 or send an email to Alisa@CecilLandTrust.org
•••
Jacquie’s Place, 2244 Singerly Road in Elkton, opens for the season May 7 at 1 p.m.
Jake Oswalt will be showing off the addition to his farm stand; a 14-by-44-foot greenhouse.
“We have vinca, geraniums, lots of pretty stuff,” Oswalt said Wednesday.
Also in the greenhouse you’ll find different vegetable plants.
Of course if you don’t have a green thumb, Oswalt will also have fruits and vegetables available for purchase.
Jacquie’s Place will be open Monday, Wednesday and Sunday 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Tuesday, Thursday and Friday 1 to 7 p.m. and 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday.
•••
Kilby Cream is not letting its schedule ruin the party and will celebrate Cinco de Mayo all weekend with Taco Sundaes and other sweet treats.
Through Sunday enjoy three flavors of ice cream with two toppings and cherries on a taco shell shaped waffle cone.
You’ll find them on Strohmaier Lane off of Hopewell Road in Rising Sun. While you enjoy your Kilby Cream ice cream meet the animals in the petting zoo and play an outdoor game or two.
•••
Speaking of ice cream, the Maryland Agricultural Education Foundation is celebrating National Teacher Appreciation Week by inviting educators of all grades to sign up for “The Buzz.” That’s the monthly MAEF newsletter chocked full of classroom helps, resources, teacher training opportunities, grants and more.
All who sign up at http://maefonline.com/ will be entered into a drawing with 10 winners getting a $15 gift card to spend at your favorite local creamery.
•••
Everything you have ever wanted to know about the 17-year cicadas, whose emergence is about to begin, can be found at a new website launched by the Department of Entomology at the University of Maryland.
CicadacrewUMD.weebly.com is chock full of information about the BroodX invasion, which is expected to release trillions of these insects from the ground. Emerging after feeding on tree roots for the past 17 years, the insects will crawl onto trees, work free of their shells and fly in search of a mate. The males will carry on loudly for about a month to invite a female’s attention. That noise and the crunchy carpet of chrysalises will be the most annoying part.
The website includes videos, information to debunk social media misinformation, merchandise and recipes.
Oh and to win at Final Jeopardy you may need to know this: Magicicada septendecim. That’s the Latin name for the bugs.
•••
Farmers and gardeners alike know that soil health is important. Unlike farmers, many gardeners may not know the quality of the dirt on which they stand at home.
Cecil County Master Gardeners is offering a virtual seminar called “Dirt, Soil, Compost...What’s in Your Garden?” May 12 starting at 6 p.m.
Pre-registration is required for the free, informative program. You can find the sign up link on the Cecil County Master Gardeners Facebook page.
•••
University of Delaware Extension has announced its 4-H Summer Day Camp schedules with three programs the week of June 21 and a fourth the week of Aug. 2.
Cloverbud Day Camp is for kids 5-7 years old with a curriculum focusing on STEM and healthy living with tons of activities, games and more on the university campus in Newark.
For the 8-12 year old camper the Newark 4-H Camp will explore kitchen chemistry, photography, STEM, animal science and health and wellness. At the end of the week there will be a council circle to show off and share.
Those aged 13-16 can enter Counselor In Training Camp, which will prepare them with the leadership skills needed as a future camp counselor. Anyone wishing to be a 2022 counselor needs to complete this training.
Then in August, kids 8-12 can get up close, hands on animal, experiences with the 4-H Animal Science Camp. This week will conclude with an Animal Science Quiz Bowl.
For information or to register for any of these camps go to https://www.pcsreg.com/new-castle-county-4-h-day-camps-2021
•••
While you are outside enjoying the weather and running errands or visiting don’t forget to check out the growing number of farmer’s markets in Cecil County.
To see a list of all the available places to buy locally grown fruits, veggies and more go to to ccgov.org/agriculture
If you have a farm related event, idea or story you’d like to share in AgriCulture contact Jane Bellmyer at jbellmyer@cecilwhig.com or 443-245-5007
