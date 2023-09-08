News from the fields, farms and beyond…
Beech Leaf disease was first found in Ohio, but now Forest Pest officials say it has been discovered in Maryland Harford County. It’s a new disease, for which there is no treatment yet according to Maryland Department of Agriculture.
”We’re still trying to determine where it came from,” said Heather Disque with MDA’s Forest Pest Team, adding it likely has its roots in Korea.
Caused by the Litylenchus crenatae maccannii nematode, it makes leaves on the American beech and other species of beech to take on a dark banding between the veins. Leaves become yellow and thickened and it can kill younger, understory trees in two years. Mature trees can die in less than 10 years.
Unlike other nematodes — small invasive worm-like creatures — these attack the buds and the leaves instead of the soil. As the disease spreads, it cuts off the tree’s ability to take up water and nutrients.
Beech leaf disease has already been found in Pennsylvania, New Jersey and surrounding states. Disque said so far there is no treatment to stop the nematode damage.
”They are trying a potassium treatment that causes an immune response in the tree to be triggered,” Disque said. It’s still in the testing phase. “I hate to give people false hope.”
Property owners seeing evidence of the disease should send an email to fpm.mda@maryland.gov.
• • •
Did you know September is National Chicken Month? The Maryland Farm Bureau knows.
“Maryland’s poultry industry is an anchor of our state’s agricultural sector, which contributes so much to Maryland’s economy,” said Wayne Stafford, President of MDFB. “During National Chicken Month, we honor and celebrate the farmers, processors and businesses that make our state a national leader in chicken production.”
According to the bureau, Maryland ranks in the top 10 in broiler production, nearly 50% of Maryland’s agriculture market share is poultry and eggs, with the industry supporting more than 25,000 jobs and bringing in $1.2 billion to the state’s economy.
• • •
Maryland ROPTA (Reinforcing Overdose Prevention Through Advocacy) is hosting a virtual event Sept. 21 exploring the causes of the prescription drug use epidemic.
”Generation RX” will run online from noon until 1 p.m. and is designed for all ages. It’s part of a nationwide effort to educate and promote safe use of prescribed medications.
Go to https://marylandropta.org/services/generation-rx/ to register or for more information.
• • •
Susquehanna River Basin Commission has begun taking applications for its Stream & Watershed Enhancement grant program.
The deadline is Nov. 30. Winners will be announced in January. SRBC has $150,000 set aside for the program, with grants of as much as $5,000 to be awarded. Grants can be used for watershed monitoring, public education, stream restoration programs and more.
Get details and an application at https://www.srbc.net/our-work/grants/stream-watershed-enhancement-grant.html.
• • •
University of Maryland Extension and Maryland Department of Agriculture now offer an online training course for farmers who want to construct their own nutrient management plan.
To take the Farmer Training and Certification course there are requirements for the technology skills such as access to a computer with Windows 7 or higher (Macs are not eligible), a printer, Microsoft Word and Excel and familiarity with the internet and web browsing. Competency in high school math is also required.
This is a 5-week program starting Sept. 25. The cost is $20. Class space is limited. Go to bit.ly/fall2023-farmer-certification to register.
• • •
Fair Hill Nature Center is offering a Yoga Mind Melt Class for all ages Sept. 12. It’s especially welcoming for those with no yoga experience.
Admission is $15 per person. All proceeds benefit the nature center and all its programs. No pre-registration is required. The class will be led by LeeAnn Nelson, owner of LeeAnn Nelson Physical Therapy and president of FHNC Board of Directors.
Class begins at 6 p.m. but come at 5:30 and get a tour of the Fair Hill Nature Center, 630 Tawes Drive inside the Fair Hill Natural Resources Management Area in Elkton, beforehand.
• • •
It’s time for fall cover crop planting and that could mean low-flying planes overhead. Cecil County farmers are finding it advantageous to plant those crops that will maintain their soil during the cold months and provide another source of animal feed or income in spring using aerial seeding.
In good weather the planes will fly over fields and deposit seed in the ground in a targeted program. There is no cause for concern.
If you have a farm or natural resources related event, idea or story you’d like to share in AgriCulture contact Jane Bellmyer at jbellmyer@cecilwhig.com or 443-245-5007.
