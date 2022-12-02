News from the fields, farms and beyond…
Maryland Agriculture Secretary Joe Bartenfelder was charged Thanksgiving Day with hunting fowl with the aid of bait or over a baited area according to Maryland Department of Natural Resources Police.
Bartenfelder, 65, from Hurlock, Md., was in a hunting party of five that included his son, Andrew J. Bartenfelder Jr, 29, also from Hurlock, Sianna Graffious, 24, from Talbot County, Cody R. Mack, 26, from Caroline County, and Tristian Michael, 25, also from Caroline County.
If found guilty of baiting, the party could be fined as much as $1,500 each.
Bartenfelder’s son was also charged with hunting wild waterfowl with a shotgun capable of holding more than three shells. If convicted of that charge he could be fined up to $500, although a first offense is $250.
The younger Bartenfelder, Graffious and Mack were also charged with hunting without the required federal waterfowl stamp, which carries a $250 fine.
NRP investigators, following up on a report of suspected baiting on a pond, discovered the hunting party on land about 80 feet from a cornfield.
Bartenfelder was appointed secretary by Gov. Larry Hogan on Dec. 23, 2014, his appointment was approved by the Maryland Senate in 2015. He was sworn in March 2015.
A Department of Natural Resources source told the Whig that the accused could pay the fines or take the case to court.
•••
Help Calvert Grange with its agriculture education initiatives and finish your Christmas shopping at the final craft fair of 2022, to be held Dec. 3 from 8 a.m. until 3 p.m. at the grange hall, 2357 Telegraph Road in Rising Sun.
The fair vendors will all be local crafters and artisans who use locally produced or obtained materials in their creations.
Among the crafters are Bruce Flaugher, Kathy’s Embroidery, Crafted by Katy, B. Alice Design Co., South Shore Beads, Tempting Tiger Creations, Vintage Sugar Pop, and Katelyn Slonecker Toys.
There will be food, refreshments, baked goods and a raffle in which winners will get local gift certificates or a handmade quilt.
•••
The Upper Shore Agriculture Microgrant Program is the rural winner of the Maryland Association of Counties County Innovation Award. Sponsored by the Upper Shore Regional Council, the Upper Shore Agriculture Microgrant Program offers assistance in Cecil, Kent and Queen Anne’s counties. Galvinell Meats in Conowingo is a past winner of the program; using the funding to build a new, safer unloading dock for livestock.
Look for the 2023 applications early next month. Priority is given to projects that benefit the entire agricultural community, feature collaboration between two or more businesses, involve new markets, enhance climate resiliency, support Black, Indigenous and people of color, Women, or Veteran farmers, or promote the Cecil Grown Buy Local campaign.
•••
The Chester County Farmer of the Year for 2022 is Jamie Hicks, owner and operator of Hicks IV.
“Jamie Hicks is a leader in Chester County’s agriculture industry in every sense,” said Commissioner Josh Maxwell. “His business is a great example of how successful farming and environmental stewardship go hand-in-hand.”
Hicks runs a crop farming operation of 5,000 acres and also farms land held by Longwood Gardens, several land trusts, equestrian and dairy operations. In the ag community Hicks is widely regarded as an entrepreneur, an innovator and leader in sustainable farming practices. He also partners with research centers such as Stroud Water Research.
Hicks believes farmers need to drive more industry and branch out into emerging and non traditional markets.
“We need to find ways to connect the next generation of farmers to the land and focus on emerging industries,” Hicks said. “We need to connect agriculture to industry.”
The Duncan Allison Distinguished Service to Agriculture Award was given to the Baily family at Baily’s Dairy of Pocopson Meadow Farm in West Chester. The farm is currently being run by three generations of the Baily family.
Baily’s Dairy opens its doors to school field trips and is active in 4-H, another way to entice and excite the next generation of farmers said Meredith Parsons, who oversees those field trips.
Parsons loves introducing kids to the animals they may have only seen before in a picture.
“They are amazed to see how big a cow really is in-person,” she said.
“The Baily family does a wonderful job teaching Chester County residents young and old about the importance of local agriculture,” says Ag Council Director Hillary Krummrich. “We are fortunate to have farmers like them who make the extra effort to help people understand where our food comes from.”
•••
Young and beginning farmers are invited to enroll in the AgBiz Masters program; a curriculum certified by Farm Service Agency. It’s a two-year program with virtual classwork in year one and a hybrid approach for year two.
In year one, it offers information and guidance on business planning, farming finance including how to build a balance sheet, income statement and cash flow projection.
Year two digs into the aspects of lending decisions, business management factors and benchmarks, growth and all that comes with it, personal finance, communications, ethics and leadership.
For $225 up to two people can attend the first year program. The deadline to register is Dec. 23. The AgBiz Masters Program is based in Mount Joy, Pa.
To get details or to enroll go to http://www.agbizmasters.com/.
•••
Milburn Orchards invites families to come to the farm at 1495 Appleton Road in Elkton Dec. 3 and 4 and Dec 10 and 11 from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. to meet Santa and get a free photo.
Of course, visitors are welcome to bring their own cameras for extra fun and memories. No pets or emotional support animals are allowed. For details call 410-398-1349 or send an email to olivia@milburnorchards.com.
•••
Cecil County 4-H is hosting a Holiday Craft Workshop open to all children Sunday from 11 a.m. until 5 p.m. at Calvert Grange, 2357 Telegraph Road in Rising Sun.
There are two sessions. The first is from 11 a.m. until 1:30 with the second from 2:30 until 5. For $10 per child there will be activities making such things as ornaments and candy holders. For more information go to https://www.facebook.com/cecilcounty4H.
During the workshop members of the Grange will be selling food and refreshments to help with their educational activities.
If you have a farm or natural resources related event, idea or story you’d like to share in AgriCulture contact Jane Bellmyer at jbellmyer@cecilwhig.com or 443-245-5007.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.