News from the fields, farms and beyond…
If you live in an area where you are allowed to have chickens, then Fair Hill Nature Center wants to help you have a successful, healthy flock. Learn about proper nutrition, hygiene and enclosures among other important tips.
The Nature Center in conjunction with University of Maryland Extension in Cecil County will present “Intro to Backyard Chickens” May 7 from 1 until 2 p.m. This is a free program with lunch included.
Pre-registration is required. Go to https://tinyurl.com/2kx58uxh to sign up.
•••
Maryland Grain Producers is offering farmers a chance to participate in on-the-farm, real time research projects for free.
Three different trials are available for nitrogen rate, potassium rate and biological product evaluation. Nitrogen rate studies corn yields against three different rates of nitrogen application. Likewise, the potassium rate will study corn yields. Biological product evaluation will determine the impact of biological fertilizer enhancements on corn yields.
To sign up or get more information contact Nicole Fiorellno at 443-466-4275 or send her an email: nfiorell@umd.edu.
•••
Where Pigs Fly Farm in Centreville, Md. is the site for a Broiler Chicken Production and Soil Health Management Plan Field Day April 25 from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m.
Attendees will hear from operators of the farm on the inner workings of a broiler chicken operation and then Lisa Garfield, director of Million Acre Challenge, will explain holistic soil health management.
Admission is $10 for Future Harvest members and $20 for non members. Where Pigs Fly Farm is located at 131 Indian Town Farm Lane in Centreville.
•••
Kent Agriculture Center Spring Auction and Family Fun Day is Saturday at the center, 21349 Tolchester Beach Road in Chestertown.
Family Fun Day starts at 9:30. Kent County 4-H Clubs will offer all kinds of activities and games to entertain the kids as the parents enjoy the silent and live auctions, all to benefit the Kent County Fair.
Beth Hill, 4-H Educator, said there will be shooting sports and pedal tractors among the free activities.
Meanwhile, the silent auction begins at 10 a.m. featuring baked goods and other items, many of which are donated by 4-H members and their families. Hill said the live auction begins at 11 and should run about an hour, or until everything is sold.
“The live auction features larger items such as trees and shrubs,” Hill said.
Food trucks will be on site selling lunch and refreshments.
The Kent County Fair is scheduled for July 19-22. Learn more at kentcountyfair.org.
•••
Cecil County Farm Museum and Regional Agricultural Center is talking Base Ball Saturday.
“The Beginnings of Base Ball in Cecil County” will be discussed by Bruce Leith, founder of the Eclipse Base Ball Club of Elkton. Learn how America’s past time was founded and originally played by rules set in 1863.
The museum opens at 9 a.m. and Leith’s presentation starts at 10. There will be an exhibition game at noon and anyone is welcome to join in and see how Base Ball was played when the game was young.
Admission to the museum and the presentation are free. Cecil County Farm Museum and Regional Agricultural Center is located at 820 Appleton Road in Elkton.
•••
Octoraro Watershed Association has announced the winners of the Patrick Fasano Photography Contest. The winners were announced at the annual membership meeting held last month at Britain Hill Winery in Quarryville, Pa.
First place winner in the Wildlife category was Mona Steinhauer of Lancaster, Pa. Brian Van Gilder from Atglen, Pa. took first in Landscapes and Mary Lois Kreider from Kirkwood, Pa. took the top prize in Agriculture photography. Rupert Rossetti from Port Deposit took all three prizes in the Trailcam category and also won 3rd in Landscapes.
Best of Show was voted on at the membership meeting with the award going to Anita Bower of Nottingham, Pa.
•••
Fair Hill International is hosting a Family Spring Fling April 22 from 11 a.m. until 3 p.m.
There will be arts and crafts for the kids, pony rides, goats to pet, games and photo ops on a movie horse. All this is during the Recognized Horse Trials at the Maryland 5 Star. There will also be free fun for the big kids including a history walk of the Fair Hill ruins with Emily Kilby, and the Maryland Horse Industry Board will show its new movie about the MD Horse Park System.
For more. information including parking and tailgating specials go to https://fairhillinternational.org/spring-fling-saturday-april-22/.
•••
If you really want to grow roses but have never had any luck, the New Castle County Extension Office would like to help with a “Return to Roses” class April 18 with Rob Medicus.
The program runs from 6 until 8 p.m. where you will learn best practices in selecting, planting and maintaining healthy roses. The course is $15 and will be held at the extension office, 461 Wyoming Road in Newark.
Go to https://www.pcsreg.com/2023-ncc-delaware-master-gardener-winterandspring-workshops for details and to register.
If you have a farm or natural resources related event, idea or story you’d like to share in AgriCulture contact Jane Bellmyer at jbellmyer@cecilwhig.com or 443-245-5007
