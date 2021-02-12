News from the fields, farms and beyond…
The crew from the television show American Pickers is coming back to Cecil County in April and they are looking for people to feature.
Sarah Perkins, a producer with Cineflix, the company in charge of the program’s filming, said Thursday that she is in search of anyone with stuff and a story.
“Our guys are looking for anyone with a large private collection of old items or antiques,” Perkins said.
Call 1-855-OLD-RUST (653-7878), or send an email to AmericanPickers@cineflix.com. Be prepared to share you name, address, and a brief overview of your collection.
American Pickers was in Cecil County in 2011 and met with the late Bobby Hanssen at his farm in Port Deposit. He had taken the pickers — Mike Wolfe and Frank Fritz — on a tour of his 22 year old collection in three buildings and two school buses.
“These guys are attracted by big piles of junk,” he said.
So if you have your own piles of junk and want to appear on the History Channel show contact Perkins. She said they also plan to film in Virginia and West Virginia.
•••
If you have a young person in your house interested in a career in agriculture University of Maryland Extension encourage you to look into the “Career AGsperience Program.” This free program runs every Wednesday evening from 6:30 to 7:45 p.m. starting April 7 and running through May 12.
Career AGsperience is designed for students from 13- to 18-years of age. Topics to be discussed include career planning, resume development, internship acquisition, interviewing skills and business etiquette. While the focus is ag-related careers this information is great for any career or college track.
For more information including registration go to https://forms.gle/7yvZYnUiWabExudq6
•••
Harvest Ridge Winery is hosting a Girl Scout Cookie Pairing Feb. 19 at its Delaware Tasting Room in Marydel, Del.
Tickets are $25 per person for the 90 minute event where you will learn which wines go best with Thin Mints, Tag Alongs, Trefoils and other Girl Scout cookies. Since the Girl Scouts in your circle are selling them right now here’s the adult way to enjoy what you love.
Get your tickets at harvestridgewinery.com
Harvest Ridge is also offering a cupcake decorating class with Vanessa Ross Feb. 14 at its Toughkenamon, Pa. tasting room.
•••
It’s soup weather for sure and Third Way Farms in Havre de Grace reports there’s an over abundance of carrots and cabbage for sale at the farm stand on Robin Hood Road.
There’s more on the shelves including seasonal salad mix, microgreens, Brussels sprouts, beets, kale and radishes.
Farm stand hours are 2:45 to 5:30 p.m. Tuesdays and from 3 until 5 p.m. Fridays. To see the complete produce list or to join their 2021 CSA and get farm fresh produce every week go to https://www.thirdwayfarm.com/
•••
Maryland Grain Producers Association has opened the application season on its 2021 scholarship program for students in agriculture based degree programs.
To be eligible a student must be enrolled in or accepted to a 2-year or a 4-year institution studying agriculture or a related field. The applicant or an immediate family member must be involved in grain production and a member of the MGPA. The student must be a Maryland resident but can attend an out of state school. MGPA members cannot be the recipient of a checkoff refund from the Maryland Grain Producers Utilization Board in the past year.
Mitch Debnam won the scholarship last year.
“This scholarship means that I can continue to follow my goal of completing my ag technician education and ultimately pursue my dream of becoming a full-time farmer,” Debnam said.
Four scholarships, each worth $2,500, will be awarded during the Commodity Classic in July.
For details and an application call 443-262-8491. The deadline to apply is April 30.
•••
Scholarships are also available from the Maryland State Grange for the 2021-2022 academic year.
There is an Agriculture Scholarship and a Deaf Studies Scholarship. While the AG money can go to a student in any major, the Deaf Studies funds is to be awarded to hearing impaired students or those studying to work in the field of the deaf and hard of hearing.
Neither scholarship requires membership in either the Calvert or Maryland State Grange.
Applications for both are due May 1. Fore more information on the application process contact the scholarship chairperson — Donna Wiles — at 301-829-0545.
To get an application go to the Calvert Grange website: calvertgrange.com/scholarships
•••
Parents, teachers, daycare providers and homeschoolers looking for interesting hands-on activities for children should check out the Maryland Agricultural Education Foundation STEM AGtivities; which offer free crafts, stories, and experiments in interesting lesson plans.
There are indoor and outdoors activities as well as recipes.
There is a snow day activity that teaches how today’s snow will help plants grow in the future. All you need for that is a jar and a marker. Included in the lesson is an audio book called “The Story of Snow.”
For all the lessons go to http://maefonline.com/seasonal-at-home-agtivities/
•••
Octoraro Watershed Association is looking for entries for its 2021 Photography Contest open to all ages.
Adults 18 and older are in one category while teens 13-17 are in the youth category and children 12 and under enter in the youth-2 category.
Photos of wildlife, landscapes outdoor recreation and trailcam photos may be entered. Color and black & white may be entered. The photos must be taken in Cecil County, Upper or Lower Oxford Township, East Nottingham, Little Britain, Fulton, East Drumore, West Nottingham, West Sadsbury, Highland, Eden, Bart or West Fallowfield; all of which are in the Octoraro Watershed.
Photos must be identified as to the location where it was taken. All photos must be entered by March 14.
Judging will be done by a professional photographer at the OWA annual dinner meeting March 25. For details on how to submit your photo contact Chotty Sprenkle at 610-593-2808.
Prizes in each category include ribbons and money.
If you have a farm related event, idea or story you’d like to share in AgriCulture contact Jane Bellmyer at jbellmyer@cecilwhig.com or 443-245-5007
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.