Attending AG Day at the duPont Farm is now an official Maryland Department of Agriculture-certified opportunity to earn two continuing education units for those with Nutrient Applicator Voucher holders and Certified Farm Operators.
AG Day will be April 8 from 9 a.m. until 2:30 p.m. at 592 Blake Road, Elkton and is hosted by Cecil Land Trust and Cecil Soil Conservation District.
Alisa Webb, executive coordinator for Cecil Land Trust, said there will be several speakers including Cecil County Councilman Al Miller who will talk about the Million Acre Challenge and Amy Crowl from Denali Water Solutions.
“There will be a live buffer demonstration showing how to protect the stream,” Webb said of the actual planting of blueberry and fruit crops. “Students from the Agriculture Sciences program at Cecil County School of Technology will be helping with the planting.”
Farmers will also get a look at the test plots on the Patsy duPont Farm showing the effects of planting mixed crops for cover crops. Rye, crimson clover, forage radish, ryegrass and winter pea was planted across four fields.
Webb said organizers also hope that a methane-powered tractor that is touring the area to demonstrate that technology will be able to attend. Beekeepers, a discussion of greenhouse wellness and other live demonstrations will be on site and those who attend can get a free lunch with Kilby Cream ice cream for dessert.
For more information contact CLT at 410-441-3717 or go to www.cecillandtrust.org.
•••
Fresh Source Farms has moved its microgreen growing operation to a store front and added a retail element called Fresh Source Market.
Andrew and Theresa Mussaw have been busy for weeks getting their hydroponic system moved from the family home on Oldfield Point Road to Fresh Source Market at 228 South Bridge St. in Elkton.
Fresh Source Market opens Monday at 11 a.m. and will be open seven days a week from 11 a.m. until 7 p.m.
Andy said he’s amazed at how much more room there is now at home as he works to set up the wire racks and lights in the back of the store. He points out he only installed a partial wall between the retail area and the growing room so customers can see them grow and harvest their microgreens.
“We ran out of space in our house,” Mussaw said of their new venture. “We tried to find a warehouse and we were looking for about 2,000 square feet.”
Everything was either way too large or the same size as their space at home.
“Then a friend suggested this location,” he said. From there it became obvious he had to bring others along for the ride. The bins and shelves will be filled with homemade or hand grown items.
“It has to be made or grown in the area,” he said, noting he is being very selective. “I want people that have put their hands in it.”
For example, Stafford Angus Farm on Old Elm Road in Elkton brought in its merchandise; jerky snacks and cuts of beef and pork.
“I noticed the guy’s hands were red,” Mussaw said. He learned it was iodine. “He had just birthed a calf an hour before.”
Flying Plow Farm in Rising Sun, Third Way Farm in Havre de Grace, Bohemia Apiary, Carlisle Produce, Kilby Cream Ice Cream and Stoltzfus Eggs are among the fresh foods you’ll find at Fresh Source Market along with area crafters.
For more information or to order microgreens in advance for pick up go to https://www.freshsourcefarms.com/.
•••
Hannimal Farm is having an Easter themed event April 9 to raise money for a non-profit organization that provides counseling and resources in Port Deposit.
Easter on the Farm runs from 11 a.m. until 6 p.m. and all the money raised will help WIN Family Health purchase a passenger van for its clients.
“Even if we could work with other organizations for transportation there are still challenges,” said Brittany Groth from Hannimal Farm at 2172 East Old Philadelphia Road in Elkton.
Hannimal Farm will have fun events all day long including an egg hunt, pony rides, hayrides, an Easter Bunny visit, giveaways and more.
“We do the Easter Egg hunts at 11 a.m. and 4 p.m. and separate the kids by ages,” she said, thinking that will ensure every kid has a chance to find the toy filled eggs.
WIN Family Health is located at 7 Pleasant View Church Road and serves people in Cecil and Harford counties.
Admission is $5 for all, with kids 2 and under getting in free. Groth said there is plenty of free parking on site. For tickets go to https://www.eventbrite.com/e/easter-on-the-farm-tickets-234199385667?aff=ebdssbdestsearch.
•••
Fair Hill Natural Resources Management Area will be going solar with help from a Maryland Energy Administration Public Facility Solar grant.
Maryland Department of Natural Resources was awarded $835,578, which it will use to install solar at five state parks including FHNRMA. A 52 kW array will go on the roof of the Ed Walls Building at the Cecil County Fairgrounds. On the roof of Horse Barn #2 will be a 15 kW set of panels. At the pari-mutuel building at the Maryland 5 Star a 10 kW array will be installed.
All totaled MEA handed out $960,000 for the Fiscal Year 22 campaign.
•••
Friends of the Bohemia, a volunteer organization formed in 2014 to protect the Bohemia River and its estuaries, may dissolve its corporation in September, unless new leadership steps forward.
In a March 29 message from Linda Foster, president of FOB, she explained that there was a move toward a change in leadership two years ago, but that has since fallen apart due to pandemic-driven inactivity and other challenges.
“Without success, we have explored various options, including possible mergers with other watershed associations,” Foster’s letter reads.
She said new members and leadership are needed to continue.
“Unless interested parties step forward by September 2022, the Board of Directors will begin the formal legal process of corporate dissolution,” Foster said. “As a result of this situation, FOB will not be accepting financial donations going forward, and has no events planned.”
Foster hopes to find people who “are passionate about our beautiful river and are interested in taking the reins to preserve this organization.”
Interested people should send an email to friendsofthebohemia@gmail.com.
If you have a farm or natural resources related event, idea or story you'd like to share in AgriCulture contact Jane Bellmyer at jbellmyer@cecilwhig.com or 443-245-5007
