Jim’s Market was a fixture on Chrome Road, right over the Cecil County line in Oxford, Pa., since 1951, but earlier this year the landmark got a new owner and a new name.
However Derek Francart said 5 Points Junction will look a lot like Jim’s Market with fresh produce and friendly people.
“I grew up coming here,” Francart said. A machinist by trade, he originally bought the business to start his own machine shop. “And a friend said to me, ‘You can’t change Jim’s Market.’”
Francart and his wife Cheryl are now working to establish relationships with local farmers, producers and crafters to stock the store, which they plan to have open all year long.
“We’re getting merchandise from a 30-mile radius,” Derek said. “We’re trying to keep the community connection.”
Although located in Pennsylvania, the couple calls Cecil County home. Francart hopes to ride his bike to work; they live that close.
While still setting up and filling out the shelves and display areas, the couple is also looking to the future with bigger plans in mind.
“We want to turn the greenhouse into The Mess Hall,” he explained. Admitting he does not have the skills that a working greenhouse would require, Francart instead wants to use the expansive property to the rear of 5 Points Junction to host craft shows, invite local musicians to perform and bring in food trucks. Therein lies the reason for The Mess Hall. The Francarts will put picnic tables in and around the former greenhouse.
“We’ve put a big parking lot in the back,” he said, pointing to a neat pad of crushed gravel. He said he walks behind the store several times each day he’s there to enjoy the view.
5 Points Junction is open at 314 Chrome Road Wednesday and Thursday from noon until 6 p.m., Friday 9-6, Saturday 9-4 and Sunday noon until 4 p.m. Look for them on Facebook or call 484-643-6181.
•••
Help the Calvert Grange Scholarship Fund and feed your sweet tooth this Saturday at Cline’s Mum Farm and Greenhouse, 482 Blake Road, Elkton.
Starting at 9 a.m. there will be tables full of baked goods available including pies, cakes, cookies and cupcakes. All sales benefit Calvert Grange #424 and their scholarship fund for Cecil County students in pursuit of agriculture studies.
While you’re there, check out the huge selection of fall flowers and pumpkins in the greenhouse and the fields.
For more information call 410-398-7032.
•••
The Institute for Local Self Reliance will continue its webinar series on composting in October with two planned sessions.
The first is Oct. 5 from noon until 1:30 p.m. and covers composting recipes and integrating food scraps. James McSweeney, a composting consultant and educator, will lead the virtual session.
Then on Oct. 26, also from noon. until 1:30 p.m. is a seminar on compost and soil health to be led by Calla Rose Ostrander, a soil health advocate from Phoeniz, AZ. and from California, Jean Bonhotal, director of the Cornell Waste Management Institute for Soil and Crop Sciences will speak.
Each session is $20. Click on https://ilsr.org/compost-recipes-james-mcsweeney/ for the Oct. 5 class. Registration for the Oct. 26 class has not opened yet but go to https://ilsr.org/on-farm-composting-webinar-series/ for details.
•••
If you need firewood for the upcoming winter the Maryland Department of Natural Resources can help, while you help Elk Neck State Park at the same time.
For $25, you can remove two pick up truck loads of wood from designated areas in the park where park rangers need to remove downed timber. You must bring your own equipment and manpower. Rangers at Elk Neck will provide a map to the designated areas.
Call 410-287-5333 for more information.
•••
Freedom Hills Therapeutic Riding Program in Port Deposit will host its 2021 Freedom Cup Oct. 23 at Jerry Skrivanek Memorial VFW Post 8185 in Port Deposit.
This is a major fundraiser for the non-profit program that serves mentally, physically and emotionally challenged people of all ages through interacting with and riding on horses. Sponsors and auction items are being sought to make the event successful.
Name a horse in the virtual races for $25 or become a Clubhouse Sponsor for $400. There are other options still available. Go to https://one.bidpal.net/freedomcup/browse/featured for details and to sign up or to donate an auction item.
•••
Several local photographers are among the 12 selected by the Maryland Department of Natural Resources to be part of the 2022 calendar.
Heather K. Rees of Rising Sun took 3rd place in the Spring category with her photo, “To The Trees.” In the Fall category, David Rivas of Newark, Del. took 2nd place with “Prettyboy Otter.” From Bel Air, Eric Larson‘s photo “Snow Covered Jericho” was chosen for 3rd place honors in the Winter category.
The grand prize was won by Nathaniel Peck from Flintstone, Md. for his photo “A Raven Having Breakfast.”
•••
University of Delaware Extension invites you to “Fall Into the Garden” Oct. 16 from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. at the New Castle County Extension Office, 461 Wyoming Road in Newark, Del.
Space is limited so register soon at https://www.pcsreg.com/fall-in-to-the-garden.
During the seminar, you’ll learn from Delaware Master Gardeners about fall planting for native trees and perennials, how to divide perennials, sheet composting and more. Tuition is $15.
•••
The next Harford County Public Library edition of Farm & Bay to Table will focus on Maryland’s seafood and the seafood industry.
“Seafood — Maryland Style” is Oct. 7 from 7 until 8 p.m. virtually. Starring Mary Hastler, CEO of HCPL and John Shields, well-known chef, author and TV personality will discuss all the Maryland’s waters have to offer and recipes that include blue crab, rockfish, oysters, catfish and more delicacies.
“Seafood and Maryland go hand in hand,” said Hastler, the library CEO. “Chef John and I look forward to introducing our viewers to recipes that are new as well as providing new takes on longtime seafood favorites. Jack Brooks from the oldest crab company, not just in Maryland but in the world, will certainly bring an interesting and informative perspective to our always fun cooking adventures.”
To join in and watch go to HCPLonline.org.
•••
Fall Weekends are back at Kilby Cream in Rising Sun.
Enjoy the corn maze, a straw maze, hay rides and more every weekend in October from noon until 7 p.m. A trip through the corn maze is $6; $4 for a hay ride and pumpkin decorating is $6 but Kilby’s has a deal where you get all three for $12 per person.
Kilby Cream is located at 129 Strohmaier Lane off Hopewell Road. Their weekend hours are Friday, Saturday and Sunday from 11 a.m. until 9 p.m. Find out more on their Facebook page.
•••
Speaking of FOOD do you have your tickets yet for the Cecil Grown Harvest Dinner to be held Oct. 7 at The Wellwood in Charlestown?
For $50 per person you get to enjoy local foods and locally produced foods including a Harvest Pear Salad, Roasted Winter Squash, White Wine Stroganoff, and Pumpkin Pie Parfait.
Get tickets and details at cecilcountyag.org.
•••
Low-cost rabies vaccines are being administered Saturday at the Cecil County Health Department, 401 Bow St. in Elkton.
The cost is $7 , cash or check. From 9 until 10 a.m. is cats only. Cats must be in a carrier.
From 10 a.m. until noon cats, dogs and ferrets are welcome. Carriers or leashes are required for all animals brought to the clinic. Pre-registration is required by calling 443-245-3258.
If you have a farm or natural resources related event, idea or story you’d like to share in AgriCulture contact Jane Bellmyer at jbellmyer@cecilwhig.com or 443-245-5007
