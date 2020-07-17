News from the fields, farms and beyond…
The annual 4-H Livestock Auction will be held this year but — like nearly everything else — will be online according to Rebecca Kelly, chairwoman of the Livestock Auction Committee.
“We were trying to figure out how to do something that wouldn’t cost the (Cecil County) Fair a ton of money,” Kelly said Wednesday. Fortunately the existing fair website, cecilcountyfair.org, has the ability to host the auction.
The Cecil County Fair Board of Directors decided to cancel the 2020 fair out of an abundance of caution in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Each 4-H member will be seen on the screen along with his or her animal for sale. Up to three animals can be sold in the virtual auction. Operating like a silent auction, bidding begins at noon July 31. Bidders will have to keep an eye on the animals and decide whether to beat the leading bid.
Bidding closes at noon Aug. 1.
Kelly said there will be similarities between the virtual auction and the real one, but also there will be some differences.
“We’re selling by the head, not by the pound,” she said. Also this year all animals sold will go to the buyer. In a typical auction at the fairgrounds, sometimes the buyer will return the animal to the 4-H member to use another year or to sell and add to the profit of their labors.
The 4-H members still sent out letters to encourage potential buyers to attend the auction. Kelly also invited people to the online auction.
“The sale is the culmination of all their hard work,” Kelly, a 4-H alum, said. “You are a producer. You’re creating a product.”
Broiler chickens and meat ducks are sold in pairs while meat rabbits will be bid in trios. Beef steers, dairy steers, lambs, market goats and market hogs will be sold individually.
All the animals sold individually will be transported to Galvinell Meat Company in Conowingo for processing. Kelly said the Livestock Auction Committee gets the animals to Galvinell’s.
“Galvinell’s has been really great with 4-H,” Kelly said. However if the buyer wants a different processor then it is the buyer’s responsibility to arrange transportation.
The poultry and rabbits are processed either by the seller or falls to the buyer; an arrangement made between the two parties.
To keep costs down the Livestock Auction Committee prefers payment by check.
Kelly said over the past three years the price commanded for these 4-H animals has increased.
Go to cecilcountyfair.org to sign up as a bidder or to get more information.
According to Kelly the Cecil County Fair Board worked especially hard to make sure the 4-H members had some kind of experiences this year and rewards for their work.
“We wanted to give them some kind of joy,” she said. “So much has been taken from then.”
The good news is the Cecil County Fair will be back next year.
“And I do know next year will be great because it’s all about the kids,” she said.
•••
Learn about keyline planning and silvopasture in an Aug. 6 webinar led by Keith Ohlinger of Porch View Farm in Woodbine, Md. and Michael Heller with the Chesapeake Bay Foundation.
Keyline design is a landscaping technique that maximizes water resources, taking advantage of the topography and natural flow of water. Keyline planning incorporates those techniques with principles for optimized use of water resources.
Ohlinger’s presentation will bring together keyline planning and silvopasture, which guides rotational grazing practices and forest conservation.
“I wanted to create a ‘Garden of Eden’ bursting with life — a place that was profitable as a business, supplied us with healthy food and supported all of the natural ecology,” Ohlinger said.
The webinar is free but please make a donation to help cover the associated costs.
To learn more or to register go to the Future Harvest CASA website at https://futureharvestcasa.org/
•••
Intro, Beginner Novice and Novice divisions will be offered July 25 at the first DerbyCross of the summer at Fair Hill International.
The combination of cross country and show jumping starting at 8:30 a.m. Throughout the day there will be different classes offered so interested equestrians can enroll in more than one.
Each class is $40. Registration must be completed by July 22. Go to fairhillinternational.org for details and registration.
•••
Maryland’s Buy Local Challenge starts Saturday.
How will you participate? The Southern Maryland Agricultural Development Commission hopes Cecil Countians will join in by purchasing fruits and vegetables, meats, cheeses and other local agriculture products close to home.
SMADC has a list of local producers available at https://www.buylocalchallenge.com/about. Cecil County has a flier available with a list of all farmer’s markets and retail operations where farm fresh food can be purchased here.
If you have a farm related event, idea or story you’d like to share in AgriCulture contact Jane Bellmyer at jbellmyer@cecilwhig.com or 443-245-5007
