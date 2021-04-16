News from the fields, farms and beyond…
Cecil County 4-H invites you to visit the 4-H Live Critter Camera and watch stuff hatch.
Projects are being led by groups in 4-H and Cecil County Public Schools with Chicks in the Classroom and Caterpillar Cam.
Chicks in the Classroom offers a daily update on the life cycle of a chicken, from newly laid egg to fluffy chick.
Caterpillar Cam is based in second-grade classrooms, watching the changes as caterpillars grow from chrysalis to painted lady butterfly.
You can view both projects at https://extension.umd.edu/locations/cecil-county/local-4-h-youth-education/cecil-4-h-live-cam?fbclid=IwAR3qJal3JAi52btCKol25oh1YHMrWIu1ECM86nkcdhSjvPozksTKz2LxtQI
•••
Calvert Grange is starting its 2021 Indoor/Outdoor Yard Sale season and the hunt is on for vendors. The grange is located at 2357 Telegraph Road in Rising Sun.
Spaces range in cost from $20 to $30. Crafters, artisans, farmers, yard sales and others are welcome to host a space.
Proceeds benefit the Calvert Grange Scholarship program.
While outdoor sales are possibly weather dependent, indoor sales will go on the fourth Saturday of each month starting April 24 from 8 a.m. until 1 p.m.
For more information or to become a vendor go to https://www.calvertgrange.com/yardsales.html or call 443-406-8505
•••
Cline Mum Farm & Greenhouse on Blake Road in Elkton is now open for spring with a great selection of colorful plants.
There, you’ll find annuals including pansies, begonias, impatiens and zinnias plus hanging baskets and bags . The greenhouse is open Monday through Friday 1 until 6 p.m., 11- 6 Saturday and 11-5 Sunday.
Senior citizens can shop Wednesday through Friday 7 — 9 a.m.
Call 410-398-7023 for details.
•••
The Fair Hill International 2021 Starter Trial Series begins May 1 at Fair Hill. There will be more starter events June 26 and Aug. 28 for novice, beginner novice, introductory and elementary competitors.
Fair Hill Saddlery, 5930 Telegraph Road in Elkton, is hosting the awards for the Champion and Reserve winners in each level. The saddlery will present a dress cooler to each of these top competitors at the conclusion of the event in August.
Interested equestrians can enter the May 1 competition at FairHillInternational.org
Volunteers are also needed. Riders who volunteer earn points for volunteering. Any interested volunteers can start at eventingvolunteers.com
•••
Farm and food workers got some help with the passage of the Maryland Essential Workers Protection Act by the Maryland General Assembly.
The measure puts into place certain guaranteed mandatory and enforceable workplace safety standards including disclosure of COVID-19 cases on the worksite. However, Food and Water Watch Maryland organizer Lily Hawkins said the legislation, as passed, doesn’t go far enough.
“We still have more work to do to protect struggling workers and their families,” Hawkins said. “We will not stop pushing for critical workplace protections that safeguard the vulnerable essential workers who feed us.”
Among the measures dropped from the bill were hazard pay, guaranteed sick leave, bereavement leave and migrant worker housing standards.
“COVID-19 has ripped the thin veil that had previously and conveniently shielded most Americans from the sordid working conditions so many of these essential workers endure each day,” says Amy Liebman, Director of the Environmental and Occupational Health Programs for the Migrant Clinicians Network. “These workers need protection in order to keep themselves, their families, and our communities safe. And our state needs to step in to ensure that the workers who put food on our tables are provided with necessary health care.”
Chloe Waterman, program manager with Friends of the Earth, said food and farmworkers are still forced to choose between their paychecks and their safety.
“The Maryland Essential Workers’ Protection Act will require Gov. Hogan to finally issue an Emergency Temporary Standard to protect these and all essential workers,” Waterman said.
The measure is now on Hogan’s desk for his signature.
Another bill awaiting the governor’s signature would close loopholes in legislation passed five years ago regarding the sale of pesticides that kill pollinators.
According to the Maryland Pesticide Education Network, at least 100 retailers in the state have been selling products containing neonicotinoid pesticide to consumers who may be unaware of the bee-killing properties, in violation of the 2016 Pollinator Protection Act.
“Despite concerns shared with the Maryland Department of Agriculture (MDA) about retailers who sell restricted use pesticides taking advantage of the loophole, the agency chose to continue to allow retailers to do so,” said Ruth Berlin, MPEN executive director. “It is disappointing that MDA chose not to ensure adherence to the intent of the law, which went into effect in 2018. We are particularly surprised because the law only affects consumers, not the farmers who are under their purview.”
With the amendments, retailers may only sell these products to licensed applicators and cannot offer them to the general public. That’s good news for beekeepers.
“Beekeepers have witnessed devastating declines in bee populations over the last year, which have been exacerbated by the continued consumer use of neonic products,” said Steve McDaniel, Maryland Master Beekeeper. “Even when using these products as directed, home gardeners have been applying them at the rate of 100 times the amount of neonic pesticides farmers apply to their crops. Eliminating consumer use as the law intended can make a significant impact on our annual losses. Our bees, birds, and other pollinators needed this bill.”
•••
April 19-24 is a weeklong celebration at the University of Delaware known as “Ag Day.”
Thanks to the pandemic, this is the second year Ag Day is being marked this way.
It’s a celebration of all things having to do with agriculture and natural resources at the university dubbed “One World, One Health.” One of the highlights includes an Earth Day lecture April 22 by Sue Barton, professor and extension specialist. Barton’s talk is entitled “Gardens Are Good for You.”
Register for the lecture at https://ud.alumniq.com/index.cfm/attend/secret/event04222021
Other programs include student and extension-led research, showcases and events.
•••
If you have a farm related event, idea or story you’d like to share in AgriCulture contact Jane Bellmyer at jbellmyer@cecilwhig.com or 443-245-5007
