FAIR HILL — The topics discussed at the Cecil County Fair’s AG Showcase Tuesday ranged from statistics on the number of horses here and the impact of the equine industry to the Right to Repair issue.
However, only one speaker got a standing ovation for the remarks she delivered and that was Ellie Zanes, Vice President of the Future Farmers of America Chapter at the Cecil County School of Technology and a recent winner in a National FFA speaking competition.
Zanes said she is new to ag but she has wholeheartedly embraced it, calling farmers “the backbone of the county.”
She was invited to repeat her 3rd prize speech for the AG Showcase.
“I’m not a farm kid,” Zanes began. In fact, one of her teachers at CCST, Brittany Rigdon, said the majority of kids in CCST’s AG Sciences program are not growing up on a farm or with 4-H experience. “But I have a great and growing knowledge of agriculture and a passion for urban agriculture.”
A mission trip with her church to the Democratic Republic of the Congo made her keenly aware of the issue of food insecurity.
“I always knew there was poverty in the world...but I didn’t expect bubble gum, sandwiches and crayons to be a commodity,” she said.
“The reality of what I saw,” she said of her experience with some of the estimated 698 million people in the world who are food insecure. “How can we lower the level of food insecurity?”
This turned Zanes to urban agriculture where fresh food could be grown to replace the poor nutrition of processed foods. Along with vertical farming, container gardening, and window boxes Zanes has been studying rooftop farming, which she expects would be the best answer in impoverished areas of Maryland.
“Thousands of pounds of produce could be grown for the people living below,” she said. “We have the power to change the world. Soil is our solution.”
She also suggested that there is a language barrier between farmers and the rest of the world that needs to be taken down.
“We need to teach in a way that gets away from industrial agriculture. We need to prioritize our farmers,” Zanes said.
When Zanes finished her address people rose from their chairs and applauded.
“This is the future of Ag in our community,” Rigdon said.
Ag issues old and new
Slowly work is being done on the issue of Right to Repair, according to Emily Buckman with the American Farm Bureau Federation.
Farmers have been fighting with manufacturers for the right to do their own repairs on farm equipment; which often is quicker than waiting for a company authorized mechanic to arrive. Manufacturers are welcome to memorandums of understanding over legislative measures, Buckman said.
“We got an MOU first with John Deere,” Buckman said, adding five more came soon after. With the MOU manufacturers agree to free up repair code information and make the necessary tools available to farmers in the field. “We’ve been extremely excited about the process and the number of manufacturers who have come to the table.”
While 30 states have introduced Right to Repair legislation — and Colorado’s legislature has passed their bill into law — MOUs are less formidable, Buckman said.
“We meet with these manufacturers regularly to re-evaluate the MOUs,” she said. “It’s easier to come to the table over an MOU versus legislation.”
Wayne Stafford, president of the Maryland Farm Bureau and a new member of the board of the American Farm Bureau, said the fight continues to get the Maryland Department of Assessments and Taxation to back off on farmers who are being taxed incorrectly on their agriculture properties and businesses.
“We’re also looking at sales tax,” Stafford said, indicating farmers are not being seen as tax exempt, when they are. “We came this close to getting the legislation passed in the last session (of the Maryland General Assembly).”
Cecil County Executive Danielle Hornberger reminded those at the showcase that the county continues to search for a new Ag Coordinator for the County Office of Economic Development. While searching the next Rooted in Our Community has been scheduled for March 2, 2024 and plans are underway for the Fall Harvest Dinner at The Wellwood in Charlestown.
Last year’s Harvest Dinner featured 200 Cornish game hens raised by those Ag Sciences students at CCST.
Mike Kincaid, president of the Cecil County Farm Bureau, told his audience that the local bureau is getting back on track in sending out its member newsletter, but added that the cost of membership had to be raised slightly to meet costs.
“Mark your calendars for the Beef & Beer Fundraiser at Rising Sun Banquet Hall Oct. 7,” he announced., adding tickets for similar events in neighboring communities sell out fast.
He concluded by thanking those who support the farmers in Cecil County.
“We are the biggest industry in the state run by the fewest people,” Kincaid said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.