Registration is now open for the Maryland Farm Bureau Annual Convention and Meeting of Delegates to be held Dec. 3-6 in Cambridge, Md.
This is the 107th gathering, which this year will be held at Hyatt Regency Chesapeake Bay Golf Resort, Spa and Marina. Wayne Stafford, from Staff-Herd Farm in Elkton, is president of Maryland Farm Bureau.
“For over 100 years, we have held this convention for our members to establish our grassroots-lead policy that informs the work of our legislators in Annapolis and on Capitol Hill — policy positions that come directly from Maryland farmers. We also come together to recognize members’ achievements and, most importantly, gather as a community of farmers and agriculturalists,” Stafford said. “At this year’s meeting, we’ll also announce our two new Ag Ambassadors who will represent Maryland Farm Bureau and the importance of agriculture’s role in The Old Line State.”
Matt Rush is the keynote speaker. He’s a fourth generation rancher and former executive vice president for New Mexico Farm and Livestock Bureau.
Go to MDFarmBureau.com to register. The deadline to register is Nov. 11.
•••
Anyone farming five or fewer acres in Maryland can now apply for the Small Acreage Cover Crop Program with financial assistance up to $1,000 available. This is a new pilot program run by the Maryland Department of Agriculture aimed at increasing soil health and yields, improving water quality and sequestering carbon. This is the first program from the newly created Small Farm and Urban Agriculture Program.
“The incredible character, work ethic, and resilience of our farmers has been an inspiration to me and to all Marylanders,” said Gov. Larry Hogan. “Grant programs like these demonstrate our commitment to ensuring that all our farmers continue to be good stewards of the land and that agriculture remains our state’s number one industry.”
Open fields, high tunnels, and raised bed production is eligible.
Joe Bartenfelder, Maryland Ag Secretary, said he’s seen increased interest in the demand for safe, locally grown food.
”Our Small Acreage Cover Crop Program will provide needed state funds to help urban and smaller producers improve and protect the natural resources that support fresh, healthy food,” Bartenfelder said.
Cover crops must be in the ground by Nov. 30 and follow the recommendations of the seed company. For details, contact Bill Tharpe at 410-841-5869 or go to https://mda.maryland.gov/resource_conservation/Pages/Small-Farm-and-UrbanAgricultureProgram.aspx.
•••
There’s a new feature at the Maryland 5 Star at Fair Hill. The Sawmill Waterfront Club is a country club and a premium tailgate location for the Cross Country eventing rolled into one. The weekend also includes Dressage and Show Jumping.
Amenities at Sawmill Waterfront Club include a hospitality tent, open bar serving beer and wine, and a buffet lunch. Ticket holders also get exclusive parking and restroom access.
The Maryland 5 Star at Fair Hill is October 14-16 at Fair Hill Natural Resources Management Area
Tickets are $300 per person and $230 for those under 21. Get your tickets for the Sawmill Waterfront Club at https://tinyurl.com/cc4d44v2
•••
When you go to Fairwinds Farm & Stables Oct. 9 to watch ”Cream of the Crop” you will probably see scenes you recognize because the movie was filmed in Cecil County.
Written by JoAnn Dawson and directed by Douglas B. Maddox, Cream of the Crop offers drama, romance, action, and themes about family, second chances and farm awareness. After the movie there will be a Q&A session.
General admission tickets are $15 and $10 for children 8-10. Light refreshments are included. Fairwinds Farm is located at 41 Tailwinds Lane in North East. Get tickets at https://tinyurl.com/4bs68pn2
The next stop for Cream of the Crop is the Equus Film Festival in California.
•••
Oxford Feed & Lumber is hosting a Petting Zoo Friday Oct. 7 from 5 until 7 p.m. as part of First Friday for Oxford Mainstreet, Inc. and the Hometown Harvest. Meet the critters, take on the scavenger hunt, get your face painted and other fun at the store, 112 Railroad Ave. in Oxford, Pa.
•••
Rain or Shine the Calvert Grange is holding its Craft Fair Saturday from 8 a.m. until 3 p.m. at the grange hall, 2357 Telegraph Road in Rising Sun.
Organizers of the sale, which benefits the grange scholarship program, say the indoor vendors will be in place including The Art Den, Amy’s Rad Crafts, Bunny Love, Susan Dietrich, Barbara Jones, Fairy Natural Products, MoonToSun Crystals, Non-Stop Cups & Co., South Shore Beads, Spunky Soul Designs, Tempting Tiger Creations, Mary Turner, and Vintage Sugar Pop Creations.
The Grange will be selling baked goods and serving lunch as well.
If you have a farm or natural resources related event, idea or story you’d like to share in AgriCulture contact Jane Bellmyer at jbellmyer@cecilwhig.com or 443-245-5007
