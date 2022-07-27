FAIR HILL — “You don’t just grow food, you just don’t grow the economy,” Cecil County Executive Danielle Hornberger said in her opening remarks for Ag Day at the Cecil County Fair Tuesday. “You’re an integral part of who we are.”
Ag Day brings together farmers from all over the county to hear from local, state, regional and federal experts and policy makers. It’s a point that wasn’t lost of Steve Overbay, acting Director of Administration for the county.
“I could not help but take notice of what’s here,” Overbay said, noting this represented all the support systems in place. “They rally around an industry that contributes to our bottom line.”
Overbay said the goal of the current county administration is to maintain the green spaces and the quality of life while at the same time evolving and growing.
“We make economic development and agriculture go hand in hand, which will keep Cecil County green for years to come,” Overbay said.
Joe Bartenfelder, Maryland Agriculture Secretary, noted that coming to Ag Day was among his first public appearances when he was appointed to the cabinet post 8 years ago. He gave credit to Gov. Larry Hogan for his strong support of the farming industry.
“One of the things that has made it a lot easier was we had a governor who was a friend to agriculture,” Bartenfelder said. “We were very fortunate to have that.
“And I hope that tradition continues,” he said.
Among the successes in his first year, Bartenfelder pointed to a table top exercise he hosted, centering around an outbreak of avian influenza in a broiler house.
“It would be important to see how we would respond,” Bartenfelder said of the potential for an outbreak of the highly contagious disease that can take out whole flocks of poultry. “But we never got it.”
Fast forward from 2015 to 2022.
“What the hell could happen worse than COVID? Avian flu. We did all those table top exercises about broiler houses but it happened in layer houses instead,” the secretary said.
Like Overbay, Bartenfelder said it was a combined effort that quickly got the bird flu outbreak under control, bringing together Maryland and Delaware Ag and USDA.
Jo Rohrer brought news that Mid Atlantic Farm Credit has changed its name to Horizon Farm Credit, but would continue its Farmers on the Rise program and would be adding an Ag-based financial education program and next year there would be the introduction of the Jumpstart Program for young or emerging farmers.
“This is a way to show our support and re-investment in the future of agriculture,” Rohrer said.
Jon Torres with the Maryland Farm Bureau offered a review of the 2022 session of the Maryland General Assembly, reviewing what beneficial bills were passed and which bills never made it out of committee.
An agri-tourism bill allows farmers to rent property for campers. Another bill removed the liability of farmers that rent their land for hunting purposes.
Torres said one state agency that was dissolved years ago may be making a come back.
“Maryland went away with meat inspection. But now we’re going to study the possibility of bringing that back,” he said, adding that could increase meat processing opportunities in the state.
One frustrating issue deals with the Maryland State Department of Assessments and Taxation.
“We have failed to get a good explanation from SDAT why it is taxing agriculture properties at the commercial rate,” he said. He urged farmers to fight any attempt to have their land taxed at the higher rate.
“If you continue to use the bulk of your property in ag it can’t be taxed commercial,” he said.
Torres said MFB would try again next 90-day session to get farm residences exempted from sales and use tax. There would also be an effort to protect farms from Maryland’s Family Medical Leave Act legislation, which will impact small business.
Maureen Fitzgerald, Cecil County Ag Coordinator, promised that the 2023 edition of Rooted In Our Community would be live and in person. Since its inception in 2020 the program — which brings together farmers and the general public — it has been held virtually.
“I don’t care if there’s COVID or monkey pox or HPAI (bird flu) we’re having it live next year,” she said.
Fitzgerald was eager to talk about her newest project: Cecil Grown. This is a branding program allowing farmers and producers who use at least 75% locally grown ingredients to adopt the Cecil Grown moniker. The list of participating farmers continues to grow, she noted.
“It’s an awareness campaign. It lets the public know the products can be trusted,” Fitzgerald said.
She encouraged those attending Ag Day to scan the QR code, which would take them to an online store to shop for Cecil Grown merchandise.
There was also a health update from Cecil County Health Officer Lauren Levy, an update on the invasion of the spotted lantern fly, an update on the Cecil County Noxious Weed program and an update on the Ag Sciences program at Cecil County School of Technology, among other topics.
