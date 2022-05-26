FAIR HILL — Down a long gravel lane near Fair Hill is a quiet place where former race horses are learning a new way of life.
After The Races is a non-profit organization whose mission is to re-home thoroughbreds that are no longer fit for competition.
“The tracks were looking for a place to send retired horses,” said Bonnie McRae, director of ATR. “Every track in Maryland, West Virginia, New Jersey and Pennsylvania.”
McRae said, on average, these horses spend about 42 days in the care of her, her volunteers and associated veterinarians. Not only wii these horses be treated for sprains, breaks and other conditions but they will also learn how to be just a horse.
“We rehabbed them mentally and physically,” she said. “They have to learn how to interact as a herd.”
Race horses live in very controlled environments full of training and conditioning. The animals go from the track back to solitary stalls. However, with track life behind them, McRae said they need to learn how to just graze and play and run with abandon.
In a large enclosed pasture horses eagerly pulled grass from the ground and chewed, or rolled in the mud. As each arrived from the stalls there was a sense of excitement and suddenly a group of horses took off on a gallop. McRae said it’s satisfying to see the transition. It’s something she’s been doing since founding ATR in 2010.
McRae was raised in the horse industry and holds a degree in Equine Science.
“I wanted to work with race horses,” she said. She started ATR in Pottstown, Pa. then moved it to Nottingham, Pa.
“In 6 to 7 years we outgrew it,” she said. “So we started renting here.”
“Here” is 77 acres of farmland at 3168 Telegraph Road. With the stables visible from other side roads, McRae often gets people dropping in to inquire about boarding. She has to turn them away since ATR always has a full house as owners sign thoroughbreds over to her. Before the week was out, several horses in her care were moving to new homes and making room for the next retirees.
The care and feeding of these majestic creatures takes money.
“We get funding from the tracks, grants, donors and adoption fees,” she said. The adoption fees range from a couple hundred dollars to more than $1,500, depending on whether the horse can and will be ridden again. Thanks to modern medicine, horses can live out their natural lives after a leg injury, she noted.
Of course, like any other non-profit, After The Races welcomes volunteers.
“We had a class here from Cecil County School of Technology Ag Sciences and we get 4-H kids here,” she said. “We have three full time employees but an army of volunteers.”
If you’d like to join that army, or find out more about adopting one of these thoroughbreds, go to https://aftertheraces.org/.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.