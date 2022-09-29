ELKTON — It’s the time of year when Cecil County farmers are harvesting their fields and tucking in those fields for the winter with cover crops. But, this year, some farmers are employing a bit more verticality to their preparations.
Wesley and Amanda Miller at Chesapeake Gold Farms are among the farmers using airplanes to plant those crops this year.
“What we’re doing is the plane comes into a standing crop and applies the seed now while the soil is still warm,” Wes Miller said. “It’s going to take off fast.”
“And our soil is never bare,” Amanda Miller added. “We are not going to lose the soil and we are not going to lose nutrients.”
Wes said there’s less mud in the fields and less compaction.
“As our cover crop breaks down it releases nutrients,” he added.
“We had been doing conventional for 30 years with a tractor,” Wes said, referring to normal, more mundane, methods of planting cover crops. “The airplane is a way to do cover crops sooner.”
The goal is to disturb the soil as little as possible. Cover crops are a natural weed deterrent which also holds the nutrients within the soil, instead of having it run into the watershed – where it can damage the Chesapeake Bay.
“Our goal is to have something in the ground 365 days a year,” Wes said. “It’s to root mass we’re after.”
Dawn Bradley, Cover Crop Administrator for the Maryland Department of Agriculture, said aerial seeding is a practice that has been in use for decades but has only recently come to the Northern Agricultural Region of Cecil County.
“They have their work cut out for them,” she said, noting there are more high electrical arrays and more dense residential areas to be taken into consideration. There’s also no-fly zones around certain areas and when the president goes home to Delaware on many weekends.
“There are maybe a half dozen companies on the Eastern Shore that do this,” Bradley said. “A lot of the same ones that also do aerial spraying.”
This is the first year for the aerial seeding at Chesapeake Gold Farms. They hired Wings Aerial Applicators from New Jersey.
“We’ve been wanting to do it for a couple of years,” Wes said. Corn was seeded earlier and now soybeans that cover several hundred acres in the Elkton area.
“They can do this without damaging the growing crops,” he said. “We’ll probably put in 600 acres of cover crops.”
Common cover crops for this area are rye, winter peas, wheat, rye grass, clover and tillage radish. Next spring these cover crops will be tilled in or burned off before the spring planting.
Neighbors were curious, and some even concerned when the bright yellow plane made numerous low passes for the first round of aerial planting. The Millers realized they had to do a better job of reaching out to their neighbors to assuage those concerns. Amanda sees it as an opportunity to educate and to encourage anyone with questions to reach out through the Chesapeake Gold Farms Facebook page or visit the farm store on Saturdays from 8 a.m. until noon.
“We take the approach that we won’t do anything we wouldn’t want next door to us,” Wes said. “We try to make sure we find ways to educate the community on what we’re doing.”
Aerial seeding allows the Millers to get their cover crops in early, which is better for the crops and also gives them extra money per acre through Maryland’s Cover Crop program. Farmers enroll in the program over the summer and commit to planting a set number of acres with the cover crop, which will earn them $100 per acre. Getting in the ground earlier earns an extra $10 per acre, Bradley said.
“You can ask for a partial payment in the fall,” Bradley said. That helps with the cost of planting. In the spring, after inspectors certify the winter planting success, the balance is paid. The cover crop has to be in by Oct. 10 to qualify.
Harvesting can go on as planned and will help the cover crop get established, Bradley explained. Corn is harvested first so the last of the nutrients left in the soil can be captured.
“You can raise the header on the combine to set it above the cover crop,” she said. That’s why you see all the equipment in the fields now harvesting corn for silage.
“The chaff and the debris puts a barrier over the cover crop,” Bradley said of the corn harvest. Likewise, as the soybeans reach harvest, the leaves will fall off the plants and cover the new seed while it germinates.
The Millers say they and other Maryland farmers have been leading the way in this environmentally conscious way of farming.
“We’ve been very progressive and the leaders in nutrient management because of the bay,” Amanda said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.