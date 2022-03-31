Colton Williams, 7, and Drake Crouse, also 7, can’t resist playing with the huge clumps of dirt carved up during Plow Day held Saturday morning by the Cecil Cuonty Farm Museum and Regional Agricultural Center
Brayden Hess, 12, leans back to make adjustments to his plow during Plow Day, an event held by the Cecil County Farm Museum and Regional Agricultural Center. Plow Day this year was hosted by Sam Orr in Rising Sun.
Young and old alike enjoyed the excitement of watching some old fashioned farming at Sam Orr’s farm in Rising Sun Saturday morning. Plow Day was being held by the Cecil County Farm Museum and Regional Agricultural Center.
Tractors cross paths during Plow Day held Saturday morning on Sam Orr’s Rising Sun farm.
CECIL WHIG PHOTO BY JANE BELLMYER
Brayden Hess rumbles by on his 1940-s era Farmall tractor as older farmers observe during Plow Day Saturday morning in Rising Sun.
CECIL WHIG PHOTO BY JANE BELLMYER
CECIL WHIG PHOTO BY JANE BELLMYER
With one at the wheel, another farmer walks aside the older tractor to check its alignment during Plow Day, an event held Saturday by the Cecil County Farm Museum and Regional Agricultural Center.
CECIL WHIG PHOTO BY JANE BELLMYER
Two farmers stop midfield for a chat during Plow Day on Sam Orr’s farm in Rising Sun Saturday morning.
CECIL WHIG PHOTO BY JANE BELLMYER
CECIL WHIG PHOTOs BY JANE BELLMYER
