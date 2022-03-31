RISING SUN — Plow Day brought out an array of old time tractors to the field of Sam Orr’s farm Saturday morning to play in the dirt.

Matt Stauffer, president of the Cecil County Farm Museum and Regional Agricultural Center, watched an 80-year-old Farmall tractor pass by and supposed Plow Day began “a manure-load of years ago.”

Sponsored by the Cecil County Farm Museum and Regional Agricultural Center, Plow Days began in 2008, according to Lowell Haines. He said it was an event brought to life by his late father, Ben Haines.

“It was a way to demonstrate how farming used to be done before no-till,” Haines said, although he noted that Amish farmers still use the method.

“It also gives people with antique tractors a chance to get out and enjoy their hobby,” Stauffer added.

Instead of tilling, farmers these days will carve a single groove in the ground and drop their seed, Stauffer said.

Once Plow Day was over, the field would go into production for the Orr’s Acres Farm.

“He’ll come along with a disc and smooth it out. It was beans last year so it’ll probably be corn this year,” Stauffer said.

