Back in 2011, Taylor Knight became Junior Miss Cecil County Farm Bureau. It was just one experience that has now led her to be a Cecil County 4-H Program Assistant for the Cecil County Extension Office.
Taylor Knight grew up in Cecil County 4-H starting at age 5. Now 23, Knight is the new 4-H programming assistant in the Cecil County Extension Office.
CECIL WHIG PHOTO BY JANE BELLMYER
CECIL WHIG FILE PHOTO
As a member of Cecil County 4-H, Taylor Knight was active in showing animals but also participated in horticulture events. This file photo shows her studying for a national 4-H competition in 2017.
ELKTON — Having grown up in Cecil County 4-H, Taylor Knight knows all about the youth leadership development program but now that she works as an assistant for 4-H in the Cecil County Extension Office Knight wants to reach beyond the county’s farming community and get even more young people involved.
“They think it’s just livestock,” Knight said. “But it’s also robotics, STEM, natural resources. Ag science is so diverse.”
Knight, 23, entered 4-H when she was 5 and, like a lot of Cecil County kids, she grew up in the “Head-Heart-Hands-Health” community. Knight was a member of two clubs; Young Guns and Kids of the Future. That meant competing in the Cecil County Fair of course, where she showed sheep, swine, goats, dairy cattle and rabbits and competed in home arts including woodworking and cut flowers. She also competed on a national level in horticulture and served on the Junior Council.
She won the Junior Miss Cecil County Farm Bureau title in 2011 and a year later offered her successor the advice to smile and be yourself.
Now a graduate of Oklahoma State University with a degree in Natural Resources Ecology and Management, Knight expects to use all these experiences and more as 4-H Youth Development Program Assistant with the University of Maryland Extension Office.
“I want to bring more kids in to natural resources,” Knight said. “I want to give them different experiences other than the county fair.”
Since starting in September, she’s already been working on Creative Clovers curriculum to include hands-on animal sciences. Sitting inside a small mesh cavern was a collection of Pink Lady butterflies that are part of that program.
“I want to teach them nature conservation, about our environment and taking care of nature,” she said. She’ll be taking the Clovers — the youngest members of 4-H — to such places as Fair Hill Nature Center and Woodlawn Wildlife Habitat.
Knight has also developed Wildlife Bingo for the Clovers and for the older kids there is a program where they will identify animal skulls and pelts.
“You don’t have to live on a farm to be in 4-H,” Knight noted.
Cecil County 4-H is open to any child 5 to 7 for Clovers and 8-18 for 4-H. To learn more contact Knight at 410-996-8137 or via email at tknight5@umd.edu.
