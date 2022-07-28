Gabby Severson gives one of her goats attention ahead of the 4-H competition at the Cecil County Fair. Competitions include fitting and showing, which display the 4-H member’s ability to care for and handle the animal and the animal show itself. Severson said her routine includes applying baby oil to the horns of her Boer goats to make them shine.
The Market Steer competition was held Wednesday at the Cecil County Fair. The grand champion and reserve champion animals command the best prices at the Livestock Auction, which will be held Saturday at noon.
CECIL WHIG PHOTO BY JANE BELLMYER
Not only did she comb out the tail but Aubrey Lovelace from Conowingo washed her cow, brushed it and even clipped its fur in some places to prepare for her 4-H competition.
CECIL WHIG PHOTO BY JANE BELLMYER
Chloe England from Elkton brushes one of her show pigs. The brush is also used in the ring during competition to get the animal to move in the correct direction around the arena.
CECIL WHIG PHOTO BY JANE BELLMYER
Caroline Warner handles one of the dirty jobs that is part of farm animal care. Warner, from Rising Sun, was cleaning out her pigs’ stall at the Cecil County Fair.
CECIL WHIG PHOTO BY JANE BELLMYER
This was Audrey Voigt’s first Cecil County Fair with calves. The North East girl was busy washing down her young cow in preparation for the 4-H competition.
CECIL WHIG PHOTO BY JANE BELLMYER
Wayne Carlisle, a member of the Cecil County Fair Board of Directors, notifies Cecil County 4-H members that their turn is coming for competition in the Dairy Steer Show.
CECIL WHIG PHOTO BY JANE BELLMYER
Judge Karson Fahey walks among the dairy steers in the Cecil County 4-H Dairy Steer Show to decide which will take home ribbons from the Cecil County Fair.
CECIL WHIG PHOTO BY JANE BELLMYER
Season Cecil County 4-H members know they have to keep their eyes on both their animal and the judge in the ring during competition.
CECIL WHIG PHOTO BY JANE BELLMYER
A Cecil County 4-H member guides his dairy steer around the ring in the Stafford Pavilion at the Cecil County Fair.
CECIL WHIG PHOTO BY JANE BELLMYER
CECIL WHIG PHOTO BY JANE BELLMYER
Although in the same competition the dairy steers were different sizes in the Cecil County 4-H competition.
CECIL WHIG PHOTO BY JANE BELLMYER
A Cecil County 4-H member guides her dairy steer around the ring in the Stafford Pavilion at the Cecil County Fair.
CECIL WHIG PHOTO BY JANE BELLMYER
At the Cecil County Fair 4-H members compete to see who has done the best job of raising and caring for animals.
CECIL WHIG PHOTO BY JANE BELLMYER
CECIL WHIG PHOTO BY JANE BELLMYER
Not every market steer in competition at the Cecil County Fair was a willing participant but the Cecil County 4-Her managed the stubborn animal well.
CECIL WHIG PHOTO BY JANE BELLMYER
At the judge's command Cecil County 4-H members guide their animals around the arena in the Stafford Pavilion during the Market Steer Show.
CECIL WHIG PHOTO BY JANE BELLMYER
When your market steer is taller than you, sometimes you need an extra hand to get it to cooperate in the Cecil County 4-H Market Steer Show.
CECIL WHIG PHOTO BY JANE BELLMYER
Having stopped traveling around the ring, Cecil County 4-H members make sure their market steers have the correct pose.
CECIL WHIG PHOTO BY JANE BELLMYER
A line of market steers and their handlers wait for a decision from the judge on who will win which ribbon.
CECIL WHIG PHOTO BY JANE BELLMYER
Keeping her eye on the judge, this Cecil County 4-H member also keeps a calming hand on her market steer
CECIL WHIG PHOTO BY JANE BELLMYER
Judge Karson Fahey walks among the market steers and Cecil County 4-H members deciding on ribbon awards at the Cecil County Fair Wednesday.
CECIL WHIG PHOTO BY JANE BELLMYER
One of the tricks in handling these big animals is being familiar with it enough that you can soothe it during the Cecil County 4-H Market Steer Show.
CECIL WHIG PHOTO BY JANE BELLMYER
A Cecil County 4-H member waits to be called into the ring for her turn in the Market Steer Show.
FAIR HILL — Cecil County 4-H members took to the Stafford Pavilion at the Cecil County Fair Wednesday to compete for ribbons in the Dairy and Market Steer Show.
“Dairy steers are just like meat steers,” said Mackenzie Underwood, who helps with the family farm in North East, is a former member of 4-H and holds the titles Miss Cecil County Farm Bureau, Miss Maryland Agriculture, Maryland Dairy Princess and Maryland Miss Agriculture USA. “But (the meat) is more of a dairy quality.”
Underwood said in processing beef and dairy cows are cut the same into various portions such as ribs and roasts.
“But dairy beef is leaner meat,” she said, adding that cows raised specifically for beef are bulked up and are stockier animals. Obviously, at a dairy farm a male cow is not as necessary – except for breeding – so those are sold for meat or to other farms.
At the Dairy and Market Steer Show, the 4-H members were trying to show their best candidates for the 4-H Livestock Auction to be held Saturday at noon at the fairgrounds. Judge Karson Fahey had the job of choosing the winners. He walked quietly from one to the next, running his hand along the backs of the animals and asking each handler questions.
“Holsteins are more popular with dairy,” Underwood said, noting that what is raised on her family farm. “Angus is popular with beef.”
However she added, Brown Swiss dairy steers tend to win at the fair.
The public is invited to bid at the Livestock Auction. The young animal owners have also been inviting people to attend in hopes of getting the best price for their project animals. Meat rabbits, goats, lambs, pigs and cows will be on the block. Proceeds from the sale will be used by the 4-H member for the next project or toward post secondary education.
