Stud fees will be lowered in 2021 at Anchor & Hope Farm in Port Deposit. Louis and Grace Merryman‘s winning thoroughbreds will be accompanied with what’s being called “COVID-conscious stud fee pricing.” Bourbon Courage and Imagining will stand for $2,000. For half that price one can obtain the services of Holy Boss and Long River.
Find Anchor & Hope Farm on Facebook to learn more about what equine services are offered.
•••
Cline Mum Farm and Greenhouse is — for the next several weeks — a Christmas flower farm with a greenhouse full of poinsettias and cyclamens.
And the poinsettias are in colors you may have never seen before with names such as cinnamon, golden glow, Alaska white, green envy, iced punch and red glitter.
“The green envy, this is the first year,” Burnard Cline said. The flowers start green but fade to almost white. “It’ll be interesting to see what happens.”
Iced punch poinsettias are multi-hued red to pink. Cinnamon poinsettia is a peachy shade of orange.
Next to the poinsettia are rows of cyclamens, also a tropical flower, in snow white, pinks and reds. While it may be cold and windy outside, inside the greenhouse off Blake Road near Fair Hill, Cline keeps the temperature above 70.
“On real sunny days it can get up to 95 degrees in here,” he said.
Cline’s Greenhouse , located at 482 Blake Road in Elkton, will be open starting Nov. 27 and he will remain open until the greenhouse is empty. Prices for the holiday flowers range from $9.50 to $29 for the poinsettia, depending on the size of the pot, and $12 for the cyclamen.
•••
If you like to play in the dirt but don’t have a garden you can help harvest the radishes at Priapi Gardens in Cecilton. Vic and Mary Priapi will even invite you to take home all the radishes you want.
It’s a great opportunity to learn about the organic operation and pick up some new recipes for the staple vegetable. By the way, Priapi Gardens grows more than that red radish you are used to seeing in salads.
Picking sessions are Friday and Saturday from 10 a.m. until noon with a free lunch to follow; pizza on Friday, sandwiches on Saturday.
Text your RSVP to 917-747-6230.
•••
The 97th USDA Agricultural Outlook Forum is set for Feb. 18-19; however this time around it will be offered virtually and for free.
Registration is open now for the forum. The theme for the 2021 event is “Building on Innovation: A Pathway to Resilience.” Topics will build on the USDA Agriculture Innovation Agenda that was launched earlier this year. Goals of the agenda include increasing food production by 40% while reducing the footprint of ag production by 50%; all this by 2050.
Dozens of breakout sessions are included along with guest speakers. A full list of topics and speakers is expected for release early next month.
Also, the USDA chief economist will release the latest outlook forecast for commodities.
Go here to register: https://www.usda.gov/oce/ag-outlook-forum
•••
Keynote speakers for the Future Harvest Conference set virtually for Jan. 14-16 have been announced. Farmer, writer and activist Chris Newman from Sylvanaqua Farms and farmer, author, lecturer, social entrepreneur and accountant Tope Fajingbesi from Dodo Farms will deliver unique addresses Friday and Saturday.
Predator protection, moving from part-time to full-time farming, leveraging our local food supply, economics of small scale poultry, mitigating financial risk in the time of COVID-19, and Feeding the Fight: Black Farms, Communities, and How CSA’s Can Get Political are among the break out sessions available.
To get a complete listing or to register go to futureharvestcasa.org and click on the 2021 Conference link.
•••
If you are considering making the switch from growing traditional to organic grain then you probably have lots of questions that can get answered at a Dec. 1 virtual meeting hosted by the University of Maryland College of Agriculture and Natural Resources.
Panelists will be Aaron Cooper, organic grain grower at Cutfresh Organics, Steve Kraszewski, organic grain grower at Mason’s Heritage Farm and Shannon Dill, UMD Extension Educator and expert in agriculture business, farm management, marketing and crop budgets.
To register for the free session that begins at noon go to https://umd.zoom.us/meeting/register/tJcpcOuspzMjE927ACgI0ghRzMv6xnU8JKOm
•••
Cecil County farmers involved in the production of corn, soybeans, hay or other small grains should check out a Dec. 3 online seminar from the University of Maryland Extension.
Northern Maryland Field Crops Day begins at 8 a.m. with a soybean population research update. After seminars on pesticides, weed management, precision management, nutrient management, and cover crops and soil management, the program ends at 12:15.
For more information including a link to register go to https://extension.umd.edu/events/thu-2020-12-03-0800-northern-maryland-field-crops-day
•••
Anyone interested in having a small flock of chickens for the eggs and meat should consider checking out this free Backyard Farming Zoom Session offered Dec. 4 called Poultry 911. In it you will learn what to look for in the health of your flock, how to fix it and when to call in professionals.
Part of the Flock Friday sessions, it begins at noon. The Dec. 18 session will study the benefits of pasturing chickens.
To register for this or any Friday Flock session go to https://extension.umd.edu/worcester-county/agriculture/backyard-farming#overlay-context=worcester-county/backyard-farming.
