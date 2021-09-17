News from the fields, farms and beyond…
Still Waters Angus offers black angus beef, plus pork and chicken raised on the farm at 197 Red Pump Road in Rising Sun.
“We’re first generation farmers,” said McKenzie McKnight who, with her husband Andrew, run the 42-acres with 80 head of beef, 20 pigs and as many as 250 chickens.
“The beef is dry aged,” she said of the well marbled, tender cuts in vacuum sealed packages, all done by a USDA certified processor.
There are slots left for beef shares if you want to fill your freezer, she noted. Buying a quarter share of one of their massive angus beef puts about 125 pounds of steaks, briskets, ground and other cuts in your freezer for anywhere from $700 to $800 dollars.
“When you buy from us you pay the wholesale price,” she said of the shares. You are purchasing by hanging weight.
“I love the flat iron steaks. My husband loves the Delmonicos but they are all good,” McKnight said.
The McKnights have been running their farm since 2015 and opened Still Waters Angus Market earlier this year.
“We’re open Friday and Saturday 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and other days by appointment,” she said.
Along with the beef, pork and chicken cuts the market also sells Maplehofe Dairy products, Kilby Cream Ice Cream, and Whitfield Dairy cheeses.
For more information check out the website at https://www.stillwatersangus.com/ or call 443-206-9254.
•••
Tickets are now on sale for the Cecil Grown Harvest Dinner taking place Oct. 7 at The Wellwood in Charlestown.
Cecil County Agriculture is the host for this evening of local fare “celebrating and showcasing Cecil County Farmers and Producers.”
The menu includes Hometown Beer Cheese Soup made with Elk River Brewing Chucktown Brown Ale and Chesapeake Gold Farms aged cheddar and Colby cheeses, White Wine Strganoff featuring Stafford Angus beef, Warwick Mushrooms and Blue Elk Vineyard Cervidae Piñot Grigio, Honey Garlic Chicken from poultry grown by students at the Cecil County School of Technology Agricultural Science program and glazed with raw wildflower honey from Fairwinds Farm, and Susky River Stout Mousse made with North East Chocolates dark chocolate and topped with Kilby Cream whipped cream.
Tickets are $50 per person or reserve a table for 8 for $400. Get your tickets by going to https://tinyurl.com/cp5rdrpc
•••
Cecil County’s 1st Annual Snakehead Tournament will be held Sept. 25th at Marina Park in Port Deposit, hosted by Lee’s Landing Dock Bar, WickedStickerz.com and Good Lines Lure Co. Space is limited to the first 50 boaters and 50 kayakers. Sign up online at FishingChaos.com. Admission is $100 per boat, with a max of two people fishing. Fishing from a kayak is a $50 entry fee.
Hooks drop in the water at 6 a.m. Weigh in is at Lee’s Landing, 600 Rowland Drive in Port Deposit.
For first prize the winning angler receives $2,000. For the heaviest fish the prize is $800. The first prize kayak fisher wins $1,000 with a $400 second. There is also a Calcutta pool; the fishing equivalent of a 50-50 where the entrants decide the rules for a win, with a separate entry fee of $10.
Snakeheads are an invasive species of fish that threatens the ecosystem of the Susquehanna River and other Maryland waterways. It’s a challenging catch that’s also a challenge to kill but is also good for eating according to local anglers.
•••
You may have heard “Leave Nothing But Footprints” or “Leave No Trace” but the message is the same either way; take care of Cecil County’s parks, beaches and waterways. The Maryland Department of Natural Resources is urging folks to maximize your experience and minimize your impact” by following key principles:
#1 Know Before You Go: Check the website of the park you plan to visit for specific information on what’s available and what equipment you may need to bring.
#2 Stick to Trails and Camp Overnight Right: With more than 1,000 miles of specially designed trails and thousands of camping possibilities — from primitive to glamping — go only where designated for safety of yourself and the wildlife who call these areas home.
#3 Trash Your Trash: Trash cans are readily available but please take what you can with you when you leave and make sure all waste, containers and personal property is not left behind.
#4 Leave What You Find: Leave what you see there for others to enjoy including stones, plants and historical artifacts. Don’t carve or cut on plants and trees. That can open them up to infection.
#5 Be Careful With Fire: Anyone of a certain age remembers “Smokey’s Friends Don’t Play With Fire.” Using a camp stove is safer but if you have a campfire make sure it is completely extinguished. This includes burning wood down to ash. Don’t burn trash in your campfire. The scent attracts wildlife.
#6 Keep Wildlife Wild: Don’t feed the wildlife you encounter. It’s not good for them. Also do not attempt to approach any wildlife or try to coax or capture.
#7 Be Considerate of Other Visitors: Be a good neighbor. With increased interest in these public lands more foot and vehicle traffic follows. Allow everyone to enjoy the amenities in their own way.
•••
USDA has awarded a Farm to School grant to the Maryland State Department of Education to increase access to locally produced foods for students in the school subsidized meals programs.
It’s a partnership with the Maryland Department of Agriculture and Maryland Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) to spend the $96,766. The priority will be schools in Opportunity Zones where 40% or more of the students enrolled receive free or reduced price meals. The grants will also continue relationships that farmers have with their school systems and support agriculture education and activities in the classroom.
•••
University of Maryland Extension is leading a two-day in person Maryland Grazing School at Clagett Farm in Upper Marlboro, Md. Sept. 23-24. Designed with producer interest in mind, Grazing School will cover numerous topics including forage identification and selection, methods for measuring forage yield, fencing and watering options, rotational grazing, and pasture allocation; or grazer’s math.
Grazing School is a combination of classroom and hands-on experiences. Class size is limited. Tickets are $150 per person and includes two lunches and one dinner.
For details and registration go to go.umd.edu/mdgrazingschool.
•••
If you are curious about hunting in Maryland but don’t know where to begin consider the Mentored Hunt Program introduced by the Maryland Department of Natural Resources.
The program is geared toward novice hunters and teaches everything from general techniques to hunting for specific species. This is also a good refresher for those who have not hunted in awhile.
Mentors are assigned to each student, but experts from various agencies and organizations also come alongside to provide additional tips and resources. DNR is looking to sign up mentors and well and mentees for this program in time for scheduled deer hunting in October and pheasant hunting in November. For more information go to https://dnr.maryland.gov.
If you have a farm or natural resources related event, idea or story you’d like to share in AgriCulture contact Jane Bellmyer at jbellmyer@cecilwhig.com or 443-245-5007.
