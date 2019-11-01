ELKTON — The lease manager for Catfish Tavern assured the Cecil County Board of License Commissioners that he has fixed the problems that plagued the bar at 208 Fletchwood Road.
“There’s no more promotions from that group,” Anthony Hindright said of the unnamed group he had hired to bring business to the inn. “They were fired two weeks ago.”
Hindright said that promotional company brought its own security team, which attracted a far different crowd from his usual customers.
“We had bad people mixed with good people,” he said.
Not long into the contract, the good people stopped coming and trouble began to brew at the bar.
“There was a shooting in the back parking lot directly due to that promotional company,” he told the liquor board.
That July 18 shooting injured one man and resulted in attempted first degree murder charges being leveled at Rashawn Isaiah Alexander, 23.
According to the Cecil County Sheriff’s Office Alexander is accused of shooting the man as the result of a dispute, which began at the bar and ended in the nearby Winding Brook community. At that time, it was the fourth such incident in that area in less than four months.
“Apparently the security was just as crooked as the people coming in,” Hindright said.
He also assured the board that none of these incidents happened inside Catfish Tavern, although he acknowledged the problems were in the parking lot.
“I had to cut the head off. There was no other way to do it,” he said. “I can’t move the neighborhood. I wish I could but I can’t.”
Hindright said he is “back to square one” rebuilding his clientele.
“I’ve added security and I have DJs that are sanctioned by them,” he said.
Earl Bradford, director of the liquor board, verified the moves that have been made.
“It runs a lot better at this point since those changes were made,” Bradford told the board.
