NORTH EAST — If you need to be lifted up, encouraged or validated as a woman in Cecil County, you need to attend 7 Dynamic Women Saturday at the North East branch of Cecil County Public Library.
The 2022 tour – which also had stops in Harford County and Wilmington, Del. as well – has been dubbed “iCAN. iWILL. iMUST.”
The event starts at noon and will present “7 Dynamic Women sharing 7 amazing stories” according to organizer Monte Twilley. Over the course of two hours attendees will hear from Kaleigh Diehl, Allison Killian, Domenica Personati, Ashley Petruno, Amber Roten, Cherilyn Ward and keynote speaker Michelle Chynoweth. Kristin Uhrin will moderate.
Chynoweth said she is looking forward to being among other women sharing their stories of overcoming hardship.
A North East resident and well-known author, Chynoweth will tell her story about hitting rock bottom. Which began in 2001, just after she had won a coveted literary award.
“I had won the Maryland Fictional Writers prize,” Chynoweth said. However, the headquarters for the company giving the awards was destroyed in the Sept. 11, 2001 terrorist attacks. She learned that that tragedy cancelled the program.
Add to that a bitter divorce, struggling to run her own business and children entering their teenaged years.
“I was in a dark place,” she said. “I was losing my kids, losing my health and losing my business.”
However, she did not lose her faith.
“I heard a still, small voice telling me to write a book on the book of Job,” Chynoweth said. That’s the Old Testament book of a man who loses everything, but gets it all back and more.
“The Faithful One” is the title of that book, which was followed by “Peace Maker,” “Jealous Son” and “Runaway Prophet.” She’s working on the first book in the Bible-inspired series entitled “The Wise Man.”
“It’s a re-imagining of the story of Solomon,” she said.
It’s become a mantra of sorts for Chynoweth, who is now happily remarried and thriving.
“We have to believe in ourselves and do the next right thing,” she said. “And I am living my dream of being an author.”
While she has been invited to speak all over the country, Chynoweth admits she is most excited to be a part of this 7 Dynamic Women event in her home town.
“Sometimes you need to speak here at home ... be open to opportunities in your own back yard,” she said.
7 Dynamic Women is a free event, but registration is requested at https://7dynamicwomen.com/cecil.
“I am really looking forward to this,” Chynoweth said.
There will be tears, laughter and thought-provoking moments but Chynoweth said all of these Dynamic Women have one thing in common with her.
“I’m all about the happy ending,” she said.
