Zach Haggerty, Mike McGrath, Brandon Phillips, Bill Phillips, Leah Ido and Paul Phillips take a break to pose in front of the big 5th Company Brewing sign in their spacious brew pub set to open Aug. 6 on Front Street in Perryville.
Brandon Phillips, one of the owners of 5th Company Brewing in Perryville, shows how to operate one of the screens that will dispense the more than 2 dozen beers that will be available on demand at the business, set to open Aug. 6.
Furniture imported from a German Biergarten is being set up inside the events hall at 5th Company Brewing, 325 Front St. in Perryville. A boxing match was held recently but other events such as concerts and MMA are also in the plans.
CECIL WHIG PHOTO BY JANE BELLMYER
CECIL WHIG PHOTO BY JANE BELLMYER
Huge stainless steel vats can be seen by customers inside 5th Company Brewing on Front Street in Perryville. It will open Aug. 6 at noon.
5th Company Brewing opening soon in Perryville
CECIL WHIG PHOTO BY JANE BELLMYER
Customers of 5th Company Brewing, set to open Aug. 6 in Perryville, will be given a Pour card to run their tab. The card connects customers to the wall of taps for self-serve dispensing.
CECIL WHIG PHOTO BY JANE BELLMYER
Leah Ido, general manager of 5th Company Brewing in Perryville, said customers will be doing self-serve to try the many beers brewed at the new business on Front Street.
CECIL WHIG PHOTO BY JANE BELLMYER
Zach Haggerty and Mike McGrath are in charge of making all the beers to be served at 5th Company Brewing in Perryville.
CECIL WHIG PHOTO BY JANE BELLMYER
Furniture imported from a German Biergarten is being set up inside the events hall at 5th Company Brewing, 325 Front St. in Perryville. A boxing match was held recently but other events such as concerts and MMA are also in the plans.
CECIL WHIG PHOTO BY JANE BELLMYER
While there is 6,000 square feet of customer space inside 5th Company Brewing, 325 Front St. in Perryville, there are huge outdoor decks as well. The brew pub officially opens Aug. 6 at noon.
PERRYVILLE — Five years after seeing the property, and four years after its purchase, the owners of 5th Company Brewing are finally opening Aug. 6 at 325 Front St. in Perryville.
Once the ribbon is cut at noon, folks will be able to come inside and sample the beers, food and ambience of the building with so much history in town.
“We borrowed the name from Rodgers Tavern,” said Brandon Phillips, co-owner of the business. Commodore John Rodgers developed a militia, which he dubbed “The 5th Company.” Along with the Revolutionary War homage, there’s also touches of the property’s history with the railroad and the Muller-Thym factory.
“We still have the Shaker Room,” Phillips said. This was the area where large bags of dry product would arrive via rail car and workers would shake the bags. Now, it’s part of a designated private party room at 5th Company complete with its own bar, restrooms and deck.
The goal, says Phillips, is for 5th Company to become a destination in Perryville. With 10,000 square feet inside, and lots of outdoor deck seating, he sees that as a real possibility, coupled with drinks made on site that he describes as “approachable and drinkable.”
At the opening, there will be at least 9 beers on tap including an IPA and at least one American Pale Ale. Mike McGrath, head brewer, and Zach Haggerty, co-head brewer, are in charge of the mass of stainless steel tanks on full display. “Once it’s in full operation we’ll have 25 beers on tap including hard ciders and seltzers.”
Also under the roof is a venue spot where events such as concerts, boxing, wrestling and MMA will take place.
“We’ll have music every weekend and probably during the week,” Phillips said. “We have a comedy show set for September.”
And don’t forget the food. There’s a pizza oven ready to offer brick oven pizzas and other tavern inspired food.
