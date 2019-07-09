Whig parent company purchases more Wis. newspapers

  • By Jacob Owens jowens@cecilwhig.com

MINNEAPOLIS — The Cecil Whig’s parent company recently announced the purchase of assets of two separate family-owned Wisconsin newspapers, continuing its expansion of holdings across the state.

Walt's Tavern owner seeks help for raucous outsiders

  • By Jane Bellmyer jbellmyer@cecilwhig.com

ELKTON — The owner of Walt’s Tavern in the Southfield Park Shopping Center on Route 213 told the Cecil County Board of License Commissioners he needs help with rowdy crowds outside of his establishment.

Young farmers can get help purchasing farmland

  • Whig Staff Report

CECIL COUNTY — Qualifying young or beginning farmers may be eligible for specialized financial assisting to purchase or continue operation of farmland through the Next Generation Farmland Acquisition program operated by the Maryland Agricultural Resource-Based Industry Development Corporation.

Golden Mule owner apologizes to neighbors

  • By Jane Bellmyer jbellmyer@cecilwhig.com

ELKTON — The owner of The Golden Mule Tavern offered his apologies Wednesday to neighbors of the business at 1809 Conowingo Road near Rising Sun for disturbing their peace and quiet.

Liquor board Chairman Snelling not reappointed

  • By Jane Bellmyer jbellmyer@cecilwhig.com

ELKTON — After nearly two decades of service on the county liquor board, Chairman Tim Snelling was not reappointed to his seat by the county executive.

Rising Sun-area leak taints monitoring wells

  • By Jane Bellmyer jbellmyer@cecilwhig.com

RISING SUN — The Maryland Department of the Environment recently sent letters to 20 residents in the vicinity of Pantry 1 Food Mart to inform them that the underground gas tanks may have contaminated their wells.

Ches. City to contract county to operate sewer

  • By Jacob Owens jowens@cecilwhig.com

CHESAPEAKE CITY — In a surprising twist to the town’s long-running debate over the operation of its wastewater treatment plants, the town council voted recently to toss out all of the bids received on a new contract and instead pursue using the county to run the plants.

Hart To Heart agrees to $1.2M fine for billing fraud

  • By Jane Bellmyer jbellmyer@cecilwhig.com

BALTIMORE — A Harford County company that provides medical transportation has agreed to pay $1.2 million in fines in a settlement over falsified billing for ambulance services.

Union Hospital plans to merge with Christiana Care

  • By Jacob Owens jowens@cecilwhig.com

ELKTON — Union Hospital announced Thursday that it has signed a letter of intent to merge with Delaware-based Christiana Care Health System, a longtime neighboring competitor and one-time partner.

Open house for Cecil contractors set for June 26

  • By Katie Tabeling ktabeling@cecilwhig.com

ELKTON — In an effort to promote local subcontractors and contractors for future projects in Cecil County, county officials and its various partners will host an Informational Procurement Open House on Wednesday, June 26.

County brings in $944K in annual tax sale

  • By Jacob Owens jowens@cecilwhig.com

ELKTON — The Cecil County Finance Department collected more than $944,000 in delinquent property taxes last week during the annual tax sale.

Howard Bank to close Elkton branch

  • By Jane Bellmyer jbellmyer@cecilwhig.com

ELKTON — Customers of Howard Bank who use the branch on Augustine Herman Highway will be getting a letter soon explaining that their local branch is closing in September.

Price named Elkton Chamber & Alliance exec. director

  • By Katie Tabeling ktabeling@cecilwhig.com

ELKTON — Jessica Price’s temporary appointment as the executive director of the Elkton Chamber & Alliance was made permanent this week, with the full support of its board of directors.

