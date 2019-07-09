Happening this week around the county …
MINNEAPOLIS — The Cecil Whig’s parent company recently announced the purchase of assets of two separate family-owned Wisconsin newspapers, continuing its expansion of holdings across the state.
ELKTON — The owner of Walt’s Tavern in the Southfield Park Shopping Center on Route 213 told the Cecil County Board of License Commissioners he needs help with rowdy crowds outside of his establishment.
NORTH EAST — Amazon is hiring for more than 100 positions at its fulfillment center at Principio Business Park, steadily growing its staff to 900 employees in all.
CECIL COUNTY — Qualifying young or beginning farmers may be eligible for specialized financial assisting to purchase or continue operation of farmland through the Next Generation Farmland Acquisition program operated by the Maryland Agricultural Resource-Based Industry Development Corporation.
ELKTON — The owner of The Golden Mule Tavern offered his apologies Wednesday to neighbors of the business at 1809 Conowingo Road near Rising Sun for disturbing their peace and quiet.
ELKTON — After nearly two decades of service on the county liquor board, Chairman Tim Snelling was not reappointed to his seat by the county executive.
RISING SUN — The Maryland Department of the Environment recently sent letters to 20 residents in the vicinity of Pantry 1 Food Mart to inform them that the underground gas tanks may have contaminated their wells.
CHESAPEAKE CITY — In a surprising twist to the town’s long-running debate over the operation of its wastewater treatment plants, the town council voted recently to toss out all of the bids received on a new contract and instead pursue using the county to run the plants.
BALTIMORE — A Harford County company that provides medical transportation has agreed to pay $1.2 million in fines in a settlement over falsified billing for ambulance services.
ELKTON — Union Hospital announced Thursday that it has signed a letter of intent to merge with Delaware-based Christiana Care Health System, a longtime neighboring competitor and one-time partner.
ELKTON — In an effort to promote local subcontractors and contractors for future projects in Cecil County, county officials and its various partners will host an Informational Procurement Open House on Wednesday, June 26.
ELKTON — The Cecil County Finance Department collected more than $944,000 in delinquent property taxes last week during the annual tax sale.
ELKTON — Customers of Howard Bank who use the branch on Augustine Herman Highway will be getting a letter soon explaining that their local branch is closing in September.
NORTH EAST — The crumbs were flying and the guts tested during a doughnut eating competition at Chesapeake Bay Coffee Co. on Friday, which was National Doughnut Day.
ELKTON — Jessica Price’s temporary appointment as the executive director of the Elkton Chamber & Alliance was made permanent this week, with the full support of its board of directors.
