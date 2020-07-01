Happening this week around the county …
Brookbend Interiors is branching out and opening a new location in North East.
Friday at 5 p.m. is the grand opening for Lil’ Brookbend at 28 South Main St.
”It happened very quickly,” said John Palmer. He and his husband, Stephen Jennings also own the store at 116 East Main St. in Elkton. Palmer got a call from Angel Ball, owner of Bee Our Guest, a boutique store in North East.
”She reached out to us. Her husband is being relocated to Florida,” Palmer said. So Brookbend Interiors is taking over Ball’s lease and purchased her inventory.
”We kind of have a similar vibe,” he said of the product lines in both stores. Palmer said with the new location he has quit his other job and will focus all his effort on Lil’ Brookbend. “We have a lot to gain and very little to lose. We’re excited to be part of the (North East) community.”
•••
The Maryland Department of Assessments and Taxation is reminding domestic and foreign business entities that the new deadline for personal property taxes and the 2020 Annual Report is approaching. COVID-19 forced SDAT to move the April 15 deadline to July 15. That deadline will not be changed again, SDAT warns.
Businesses that fail to file by the deadline run the risk of being placed in “not in good standing” status with possible forfeiture.
Use Maryland Business Express to file the paperwork.
•••
Kiddie Academy in Elkton is offering Summer CampVentures to its youngsters.
“CampVentures® is a way to get the balance of a fun summer camp experience with the importance of developmentally-appropriate curriculum to better prepare them to reenter the next school year,” said Richard Peterson, chief academic officer. He said both kids and parents are “itching for safe, fun activities outside the home.”
However CDC guidelines will be followed with hand washing, social distancing and masks as well as facility cleaning.
Registration is available now for CampVentures at Kiddie Academy, 100 Kiddie Lane in the Chesapeake Corporate Center, Elkton.
•••
If you have employees who are refusing to return to work, or a new hire has refused an offer for employment the Maryland Division of Unemployment Insurance must be contacted. DUI will then decide if the refusal will affect that person’s benefits.
Notification can be sent via email to DLUI-DLLR@maryland.gov
•••
Greene Turtle at the Hollywood Casino in Perryville now offers a kids menu; something that was not possible before COVID-19 shut down the sports bar and tavern in March.
During the shut down construction was completed on a new entrance outside of the casino, meaning families can now come and enjoy a Greene Turtle experience. While Hollywood Casino is only open to those 21 and older, anyone of any age can come to Greene Turtle.
“You can now take your whole family out with your casino comp dollars and even order off the kids menu!” said Matthew Haskeil, general manager of Hollywood Casino.
“We are delighted to welcome families at our Perryville restaurant,” says Jamil Jamaldinian, Owner of The Greene Turtle Perryville. “We can finally offer a dining experience for the whole family including a kids menu and under 21 events like our other restaurants. Regardless of their age, we are here to ensure a great experience.”
•••
Impact Martial Arts in Perryville is the winner of Howard Bank’s Keep It Local contest.
Owners Angel and George Celona learned the news Tuesday morning on a Zoom call with Mary Ann Scully, CEO of Howard Bank, Erica Starr, senior vice president and director of marketing.
Angel Celona said they entered the Zoom call unsure if they were the winners of the Keep It Local contest, which invites the community to vote on a favorite small business. This is the second year for the contest. Last year another Cecil County business, Rise N Grind Cafe in Rising Sun, won the inaugural award.
”First and foremost thank you for all who voted and all the families that have supported our program; past present and future,” she said. “We’re not a big box martial arts school. We’re a mom and pop shop.”
For coming out on top the couple will receive $10,000 to use as needed to support their business. However the Celonas plan to spend a portion providing martial arts training to members of Perryville Outreach Program.
”This is a big win for them,” she said of the free after-school program the town offers to its younger residents.
George Celona said the couple wrote their entry essay several times before arriving at one they agreed to submit. It got them into the initial round of 15 businesses and through voting Impact Martial Arts made it to the final round of five.
”Your customers stood up for you,” Scully said, noting the obvious loyalty.
Impact Martial Arts began in the 2008 recession and survived the pandemic by offering online classes and now, classes in the park.
”We did lose some students, especially our youngest,” Angel Celona said. “Online learning is hard.”
Part of the winnings will go to hiring a marketing company to help them grow the business. Starr noted the couple already has a strong social media presence.
There will also be new training equipment purchased and the lobby will be refreshed.
”Our parents are awesome cheerleaders but they are sitting on chairs that are 15 years old,” Celona said.
Scully said she is amazed at the strong support local businesses in Cecil County seem to have, as evidenced by the two wins.
”We’re really impressed with the community support,” Scully said. “It says something about the community for small business.”
•••
If you attended the Cecil County Public Library webinar entitled “Instagram for Business” in April, register now for Part II happening July 9 from 7 until 8 p.m.
The free webinar is also good for business owners already familiar with the social media platform.
To register send an email to SBIC@CCPLNET.org
•••
GNC has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy and will close its underperforming stores. As many as 900 stores may close by the end of 2020.
It is unknown at this time if the Elkton store in Big Elk Mall will be affected. While Tricia Tolliver, chief financial officer for GNC, said stores located in malls are the likely targets, Big Elk Mall is not really a mall.
GNC has 8,000 locations but some 2,000 of those are inside of Rite Aid stores.
Business Beat is a weekly column on business happenings in and around Cecil County. If interested in having your business featured in this column, contact Jane Bellmyer at jbellmyer@cecilwhig.com or 443-245-5007.
