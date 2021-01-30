RISING SUN — Snow is coming Cecil County, in what is expected to be the first significant winter storm in several years.
A Winter Storm Watch issued by the National Weather Service goes into effect Sunday morning at 6 and will be in place until 6 a.m. Tuesday. Estimates of the amount of the white stuff also depend on where in Cecil County you happen to live.
The snow will start mid morning Sunday according to Kurtis Eller with Northern Maryland Weather Buffs.
"The European model says 7 a.m. but the GFS is saying 10," Eller said of the start time. GFS, or Global Forecasting System, is the American model. Both models show that snow will fall all day Sunday but at some point the precipitation will change over to freezing rain.
"I think we are going to have a few hours of mix around midnight," Eller said. "After that mix there will be a few hours of very heavy snow."
Brandon Fling, meteorologist with the National Weather Service at Sterling, Va. agrees that the overnight will see a change but doesn't think it will be much of an impact.
"It will be a glaze of ice, maybe 1/0th of an inch," Fling said, explaining that happens when the warmer air in the upper atmosphere meets with the precipitation down here.
"You can't get the crystals to form," he said.
According to Fling this storm is a two part punch starting with a front coming from the Ohio Valley. Then Sunday night it collides with a coastal front to make the second punch.
"When that energy transfers from the coast Monday it becomes a Nor-Easter," Fling said.
Eller said Northern Maryland Weather Buffs predicts that snow could fall as much as 1/4 of an inch per hour Monday. Fling said the accumulation totals depend on where in Cecil County one looks.
"Cecil County could get 4- to 8-inches, with lower totals to the south," he said. However the northern part of the county along the state line could see 6- to 8-inches.
"We'll hold on exact accumulations until the storm gets closer," Fling said Saturday morning. He added this snow won't be the powdery, drifting type. Nor will it be the heavy, hard pack.
Eller noted the Canadian model shows even more snow in central Pennsylvania.
"It shows them getting 44 inches but that could be a very big anomaly," he said.
By Friday Fling said whatever snow falls will be a memory as the temperatures rise toward 50 degrees, bringing rain and snowmelt.
"And the potential for some flooding," Fling added.
