PERRYVILLE — Police are looking for a man who allegedly drove a stolen car at Perryville Police this morning, causing officers to fire shots at the man as the vehicle traveled along the CSX railroad tracks along Aiken Avenue Extended, police said Friday.
It was still unknown late Friday morning if the suspect was injured. Allen Miller, chief of the Perryville Police department, said his officers were not injured. The suspect fled on foot into a wooded area along the tracks near Franklin Street.
According to law enforcement it is believed the suspect has left the area.
Police could not offer a description of the suspect, but indicate they are building their case and obtaining search warrants.
Greg Shipley, spokesman for the Maryland State Police, said the incident began in Ocean City, Md. late Thursday night with reports of a stolen vehicle in the resort town. The driver had allegedly committed several crimes after taking the truck. With law enforcement in chase the Toyota Tundra made its way through Delaware and into Cecil County.
"North East barrack was notified just before 2 a.m. that he was headed to Cecil County," Shipley said. "He was spotted around I-95 and Route 222."
Police gave chase into Perryville where the suspect made his way to a dirt road that runs parallel to the CSX Railroad tracks. It was a dead end.
"The suspect vehicle turned around and drove directly at the Perryville police officers," Shipley said. "Fearing for his life the officer fired his weapon at the vehicle."
Now extremely damaged, having crashed into unknown objects along the way, Shipley said the suspect fled on foot and disappeared. The truck is now in the custody of investigators.
"K-9 and aviation searched all morning," Shipley said. At daybreak police began re-opening roads. Cecil County Public Schools were notified, but did not go into lockdown status.
"We were advised by law enforcement early that the suspect was not in the area and we were fine to continue on our regular schedule," said CCPS Kelly Keeton, spokeswoman.
Joe Buckley, assistant superintendent for administrative services told the Whig that police were in contact with CCPS at 3:30 Friday morning and throughout the incident.
"They were able to provide us with updates," Buckley said. "Based on information by law enforcement at the scene ... by 6:16 we were good to go."
"We felt confident moving forward," he added.
More details are coming. Check back to cecildaily.com.
