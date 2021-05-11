PERRYVILLE — Political newcomer Matthew Roath won the elections by 9 votes Tuesday to become the next mayor of Perryville.
With 17 percent of the town's 2,979 registered voters participating, Roath defeated incumbent Mayor Robert Ashby with 257 votes to Ashby's 248.
"Now I go to work; more work," Roath said moments after the results were read from the steps of Perryville Town Hall. "There's a lot of work to be done. I signed up to do it."
At first Ashby declined to comment, but then said later it was his honor to have been the mayor the past three years.
"I ran a fair and honest campaign and left Perryville in a better position than when I got it," Ashby said.
Roath said once sworn into office he planned to start keeping promises made during the campaign.
"Within the first 30 days I plan to have a public session to discuss water and sewer rates," he said. "I want to give the residents the information they deserve and provide them some peace of mind."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.