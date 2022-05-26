RISING SUN — The mayor and commissioners will vote at its first June meeting on the proposed budget for the fiscal year beginning July 1.
It’s a spending plan that will keep the property and personal property tax rates the same as the current budget year while allowing for the purchase or lease of needed vehicles, equipment and uniforms.
It also carries the message that water and sewer rates will increase, either in one step or two to maintain reserves in those funds and address maintenance needs.
Calvin Bonenberger, Rising Sun Town Administrator, said the town will realize about $900,000 in real estate taxes in Fiscal Year 23 and expects to end the year with a surplus of just over $6,000.
“Because of the constraints the town has had we don’t have the luxury of building a budget with large surpluses,” Bonenberger said.
The property tax will remain at 46 cents per $100 of assessed value. Also repeating is the property tax rate, which is 90 cents per hundred. That’s also the town’s utility tax rate, charged to companies such as Armstrong and Delmarva Power.
Bonenberger told the board that as many as 400 new houses are in the works; all in various stages of permitting.
“They won’t come in all at one time,” he said, adding the current construction trends point to 20 to 24 houses per calendar year. Those houses add to the town coffers.
According to Bonenberger, public safety is a large portion of the budget, calling it “incredibly expensive.”
“We’ve gone four to five years understaffed,” Bonenberger said, looking toward Francis “Chip” Peterson, chief of police, for confirmation. According to Bonenberger, the cost of everything from ammunition to certification and uniforms has gone up exponentially. The town has only $36,000 in the budget to renovate the first floor of town hall to make it work more efficiently for the police department. “They are just too cramped.”
And that would get worse as two more officers prepare to join the department.
He added that the town’s 7-year-old orbal ditch wastewater treatment plant needs a new back up pump, and the entire structure is in need of maintenance. To avoid dipping into its reserves Bonenberger has suggested raising the water and sewer rates either 5% in July and 5% in February or waiting until February and enacting a 10% increase.
“The third option is to do neither,” he said, but added that’s a recipe for potential disaster. “Our margins are really close.”
In the current budget cycle, the town finally got a water line and fire hydrant run to Triangle Dog Park at the end of Walnut Street.
“But we’re going to need contributions to get the dog water fountains,” he said, adding that equipment runs from $6,000 to $7,000. “A human water fountain is much cheaper.”
