PERRYVILLE — Maryland State Police, with help from U.S. Marshals, have arrested the man they say led police on a high speed chase from Ocean City to Cecil County Friday morning.
William H. Galvin Jr. from Hughesville, Md. was taken into custody in Front Royal, Va., shortly after 5:30 Friday afternoon according to MSP spokesman Greg Shipley.
"He was arrested without incident," Shipley said. Galvin showed no signs of any gun shot injuries, Shipley added.
Galvin will be charged with 1st degree assault, 2nd degree assault and 2nd degree assault against a law enforcement officer. Extradition is also being sought, Shipley said.
In addition, Galvin has outstanding warrants from state police and the St. Mary's County Sheriff's Office on burglary and other charges.
Shipley said the Maryland State Police Apprehension Team worked leads all day long to find the man who was fleeing from police in a Toyota Tundra that had been reported stolen in Charles County Thursday.
The last time the suspect was seen was around 2 a.m. Friday when Delaware police let Maryland State Police at the North East barrack know they were in pursuit of a stolen vehicle that was heading toward Cecil County.
The Tundra was spotted in the area of I-95 and Route 222 in Perryville. Perryville police joined the chase and followed the Tundra to Aiken Avenue Extended and the gravel road along the CSX Railroad tracks.
At the dead end of the road, the suspect turned around and charged toward the two unidentified Perryville officers.
"The suspect vehicle turned around and drove directly at the Perryville police officers," Shipley said. "Fearing for his life the officer fired his weapon at the vehicle."
Allen Miller, chief of the Perryville Police department, said his officers were not injured. The suspect fled on foot into a wooded area along the tracks near Franklin Street.
"He may have gone back to Delaware then to Virginia," Shipley said, adding Galvin has family in Virginia. Police don't know yet how he made the trip, since he fled on foot from the crime scene. Part of the continuing investigation is to learn how he traveled and with whom.
"We don't expect any charges on others at this point," he noted.
Now extremely damaged, having crashed into unknown objects along the way the truck is in the custody of investigators.
Roads were closed for several hours but once their information proved the suspect had left the area, roads began to re-open in time for the fourth morning of the new school year. Cecil County Public Schools were notified, but did not go into lockdown status.
"We were advised by law enforcement early that the suspect was not in the area and we were fine to continue on our regular schedule," said CCPS Kelly Keeton, spokeswoman.
Robert Buckley, assistant superintendent for administrative services told the Whig that police were in contact with CCPS at 3:30 Friday morning and throughout the incident.
"They were able to provide us with updates," Buckley said. "Based on information by law enforcement at the scene ... by 6:16 we were good to go."
"We felt confident moving forward," he added.
