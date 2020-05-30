Pick up drives into Rookie's Hilltop Inn

FAIR HILL — Cecil County Sheriff's Deputies and Singerly Volunteer Fire Company were on the scene Saturday night at Rookie's Hilltop Inn where a pick up truck drove into the restaurant at the corner of Route 273 and Hilltop Road.
Witnesses heard the crash around 8 p.m., but were on the opposite end of the building in the outdoor seating area when the Ford truck slammed into the side facing Telegraph Road.
Cecil County building and electrical inspectors were called to the scene to check on the safety of the restaurant, which had been operating by carry out only until Friday night when Gov. Larry Hogan eased the restrictions on restaurants and allowed outdoor dining.
The driver was quickly freed from the truck and was seen talking with deputies in an adjoining parking lot.
Check back to CecilDaily.com for updates as more information becomes available.
