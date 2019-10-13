ELKTON — Interstate 95 north bound from Exit 100 to to state line is closed due to an overturned tractor trailer in a reported accident that has left one person dead, according to emergency officials, who reported the incident just before 7:30 Sunday morning.
The tractor trailer is straddling all lanes of the interstate.
Traffic is being diverted off the interstate to route 40.
More information will be provided as it becomes available.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.