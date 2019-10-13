1-95 Northbound shut down at North East

Maryland Department of Transportation traffic cameras show an empty Northbound Interstate 95 at mile marker 105, which is in the area of Singerly Road.

 COURTESY MDOT

ELKTON — Interstate 95 north bound from Exit 100 to to state line is closed  due to an overturned tractor trailer in a reported accident that has left one person dead, according to emergency officials, who reported the incident just before 7:30 Sunday morning.

The tractor trailer is straddling all lanes of the interstate.

Traffic is being diverted off the interstate to route 40.

More information will be provided as it becomes available.

