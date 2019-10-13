ELKTON — Maryland State Police at the John F Kennedy Highway barrack in Perryville have identified the man killed in a Sunday morning wreck on Interstate 95 near the Cecil County line.
Benjamin Thomas Pula, 32, died at the scene not long after first responders arrived. A resident of North Carolina, Pula was traveling north near the 105 mile marker just after 7 a.m. Sunday when his tractor trailer overturned.
It took crews several hours to complete their investigation and clear the scene, which included collecting several hundred cases of beer that had spilled onto the roadway when the trailer burst open upon impact.
Traffic had to be diverted off the interstate to Route 40. Commuters on social media reported heavy traffic on small side roads including Jackson Station Road, and larger roads including Elkton-Newark Road as some were going outside the assigned detours to get back to the interstate.
The wreck occurred in the vicinity of Blue Ball Road. Photos provided by witnesses at the scene show the cab of the truck sliced in half over the guard rail. The roof of the truck peeled open on impact and spread its load onto the road.
No other vehicles were involved, police said. The cause of the roll over has not been determined.
My heart goes out to the driver and his family. Some people view this as just another traffic accident. It will change other peoples lives forever 💔
