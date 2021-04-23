PORT DEPOSIT — The Cecil County Sheriff's Office is investigating the death of a man when a tree fell on him Friday morning.
Lt. Michael Holmes, CCSO spokesman, said he did not know if the man was the home owner or employed by a professional company when the incident happened just before 11 a.m. in the unit block of Rock Run Road.
The Cecil Whig will stay with the story and provide more details as it becomes available.
