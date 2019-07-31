ELKTON — Developers Stonewall Capital and Trammell Crow have teamed up with town and county officials with plans to build out a $700 million planned use development on the long-stagnant south side of Elkton, promising to transform the county’s future once it’s done.
With hopes to start construction in 2020, the PUD will include up to 1,000 residences and some recreation, retail and industrial use within the 650-acre parcel between U.S. Route 40 and Frenchtown Road, bordered by Maloney Road and the Elk River. Property owner Southside LLC and Grays Hill Development Corp Inc., both of which are principally operated by local homebuilder Bruce Schneider, originally planned for thousands of homes until the housing market crashed.
The entire project will be developed in phases, with sections of land carved out for particular uses in what Baltimore developer and Stonewall Capital owner Ray Jackson called “the plan inside the plan.”
The hope is to have the entire project built out in five to seven years.
“This kind of project does not happen overnight. It takes time,” Jackson told the Whig. “But I believe this project needs to be mutually beneficial for all the partners at the table. It has to work for everyone or it doesn’t work for anyone. With the commitment from the town and the county, and the largest homebuilder and the industrial builder, this project will be transformational.”
The PUD concept includes 250 acres for industrial use, separate parcels for detached single-family homes and apartments, retail space as well as 50 acres for a sportsplex, according to Jackson. The commercial and industrial spaces are predicted to bring between 1,000 and 1,400 jobs to Elkton.
Trammell Crow, a Fortune 500 company that built the county's Amazon Fulfillment Center, is signed on to develop the industrial space. It's too early to tell what the industrial parcel would be used for, but Jackson said the concept is that it could be occupied by up to three tenants, with one envisioned for light industrial use.
The homebuilder for this project has yet to be identified, but Jackson suggested it was one of the largest in the nation.
Southside has been quiet for years after the housing market crash in 2008, despite efforts from Elkton Mayor Rob Alt to develop it into the largest sportsplex in North America throughout the years. The hope was to develop 2,500 homes there.
But that picture changed, after Jackson, who has institutional knowledge of the building industry, started to meet with Alt and Cecil County Economic Development Director Chris Moyer earlier this year. As the months passed, Jackson and his team of engineers and planners met with Southside LLC owners and town officials to gradually reshape the future of southern Elkton into the proposal today.
The land was attractive to the Baltimore developer for multiple reasons, namely that it was located in one of the county’s three opportunity zones designated through a federal program.
Opportunity zones entice investors to infuse money into funds for prolonged periods of times to see tax breaks. Staying in an opportunity zone fund for at least five years could see 10% of the gain excluded from taxes, while 10 years results in tax-free gains.
“That is a big box to check as an asset,” Jackson told the Whig. “I may be preaching a bit here, but it’s a huge financial incentive with huge, institutional investors.”
The county’s proximity to Baltimore and Philadelphia was also “without a question” attractive to Jackson, as is the county’s strides in residential and job growth in the last few years. The PUD marks yet another victory for Cecil County, along with Amazon, Medline and Smithfield Foods in Principio Business Park, as well as Great Wolf Lodge in Perryville.
“The timing is everything when it comes to the economic environment. I wouldn’t be doing this in 2010,” Jackson said. “There has never been a better time to build quality, affordable housing, especially with such a shortage of housing. It’s a different world now, and it’s the right time to capitalize on it.”
Southside also lies in a state-designated enterprise zone. Through that program, businesses can claim a 10-year credit on local property taxes for some property improvements, starting at 80% and hitting the floor to 30% in the final year. Enterprise zone businesses can also claim one-year or three-year credits for wages paid to new employees in new positions, depending on certain factors.
Elkton officials have told the Whig they are not willing to offer any more incentives than what’s currently on the table. The town has extended waivers for water and sewer connection fees as well as front-foot assessment costs until June 2022.
It remains to be seen whether Cecil County will offer tax incentives, as it’s done in the past to net large manufacturing projects with a mix of forgivable loans and tax reductions. Discussions are still ongoing with the town, the county and state on possible incentives.
Were there public meetings? I am new to the area. 213 can not handle more traffic. Period.
