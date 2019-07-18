CHESAPEAKE CITY — The Office of the Maryland State Fire Marshal is looking for help from the public to determine how improvised explosive devices got into a wooded lot owned by the US Army Corps of Engineers.
A passerby found the devices Wednesday around 1:16 p.m. in a lot across from 1 Mallard Drive. Bomb squad technicians were called to the scene to recover the devices, disable and remove them.
Chesapeake City Volunteer Fire Company and Cecil County Sheriff's Office helped secure the area. No one was injured and no damage was sustained.
