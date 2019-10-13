ELKTON — Maryland State Police at the John F Kennedy Highway barrack in Perryville say Interstate 95 northbound from Exit 100 at North East is now reopened after a tractor trailer loaded with hundreds of cases of beer overturned, killing the driver.
The name of the driver has not been released according to Cpl. Taylor at the JFK barrack. One lane of the highway remained closed, but traffic is now flowing past the accident scene.
The tractor trailer was straddling all lanes of the interstate. A spokesman for the barrack told the Whig that the clean up of all those cases and the twisted wreckage is taking time.
Traffic was being diverted off the interstate to route 40. Commuters on social media reported heavy traffic on small side roads including Jackson Station Road, and larger roads including Elkton-Newark Road as drivers were diverted off the interstate and some were going outside the assigned detours to get back to the interstate.
The wreck happened just before 7:30 Sunday morning in the area of mile marker 105, which is in the vicinity of Blue Ball Road. Photos provided by witnesses at the scene show the cab of the truck sliced in half over the guard rail. The roof of the truck peeled open on impact and spread its load onto the road.
More information will be provided as it becomes available.
