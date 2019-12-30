ANNAPOLIS — Gov. Larry Hogan has appointed Mike Griffith, the Harford Republican Central Committee Chairman, as the next delegate for district 35B, representing both Cecil and Harford Counties.
Hogan’s decision comes days short of the deadline to fill the seat left vacated by Andrew Cassilly, who the governor had elevated to senior advisor earlier this month.
Griffith is a consultant with Cirrus Consulting Group. He also was a member of the military police for the United States Marine Corps for eight years.
The governor also appointed Del. Charles Sydnor III of Catonsville to the Maryland Senate, representative district 44B. Sen. Shirley Nathan-Pulliam had resigned earlier this month, citing health reasons.
“I am confident that Mr. Griffith and Delegate Sydnor will represent their constituencies admirably in their new respective roles,” Hogan said in a statement. “I offer them both my sincere congratulations and look forward to working with them in the upcoming legislative session.”
"I'm grateful," Griffith told the Whig. "I'm grateful that the central committee had voted for me, and I'm especially grateful that the governor had appointed me. It's an unbelievable honor."
Griffith has served on various boards in the past, including the Maryland Builders Industry Association, the Arc of Northern Chesapeake and currently the Harford County Economic Development Advisory Board.
Jeff McBride, the past president Harford County Republican Central Committee and acting point on the nomination process, told the Whig in the past that Griffith’s experience in the political realm made him an ideal candidate to send to the governor.
Griffith previously headed up J.D. Russell’s unsuccessful campaign for the state House of Delegates in 2017 and managed the regional campaign for Craig Wolf for Attorney General.
Both Harford and Cecil County Republican Central Committees each put up separate nominations to the governor's office before the holidays. While Griffith had stepped back from the nomination process once he put his name in, he was allowed to vote for a candidate per Maryland’s GOP bylaws.
The Cecil County Republican Central Committee had voted for David Woodruff, a retired Army Veteran from Rising Sun that had served as the central committee’s leader in the past.
"I stand by the governor's decision. We put the best of the best for consideration, and now it's time to go forward," Vince Sammons, chair of the Cecil County Republican Central Committee, told the Whig on Monday.
"Mike has a bit of a learning curve ahead of him, but overall, he's got a great mindset for it and we offer our congratulations to him."
Griffith said he plans on stepping down as the Harford County Republican Central Committee in the near future, and plans to continue work with the Cirrus Consulting, the restaurant and finance consulting group.
As the Maryland General Assembly’s 2020 session begins Jan. 8, Griffith said he's starting work now to be "well-read into the agenda of the upcoming session" and prepare for what lies ahead, in terms of preparing his family for working in Annapolis.
"The biggest challenge is getting up to speed, because I'll be at least a year behind," he said. Cassilly, along with Del. Kevin Hornberger (R-Cecil) and Del. Teresa Reilly (R-Cecil/Harford), was re-elected in the 2018 election, so Griffith sees himself as one year behind the fellow incumbents.
"As a first-term delegate, I have to make up that ground. Not only is it about the agenda and bills, but it's also learning basic-level items about how to get around the House," Griffith added. "But I'm looking forward to learning the process and being able to support the governor's agenda, as well as agriculture and small businesses. The two are not mutually exclusive."
