A long line of vehicles is evident Monday morning outside Perryville Middle School, as parents and guardians wait to pick up their children after a ruptured natural gas line in that area resulted in early dismissals there and at nearby Good Shepherd Catholic School.
This roadblock in the westbound lane of West Pulaski Highway (Route 40), a short distance east of the Route 40-Route 222 intersection in Perryville was put up Monday morning, after a ruptured natural gas line resulted in traffic detours.
This roadblock on Aiken Avenue (Route 222) in Perryville was put up Monday morning, after a ruptured natural gas line resulted in traffic detours.
CECIL WHIG PHOTO BY CARL HAMILTON
CECIL WHIG PHOTO BY CARL HAMILTON
Traffic in the eastbound lane of West Pulaski Highway (Route 40) is backed up Monday morning in Perryville, after a ruptured natural gas line caused detours.
CECIL WHIG PHOTO BY CARL HAMILTON
A law enforcement officer directs traffic in the intersection of Route 40 and Route 222 in Perryville on Monday morning, after a ruptured natural gas line resulted in detours.
CECIL WHIG PHOTO BY CARL HAMILTON
The intersection of US Route 40 and Rt 222/Aiken Avenue in Perryville and Hatem Bridge were closed to traffic Monday morning when contractors at the toll plaza ruptured a natural gas line.
CECIL WHIG PHOTO BY CARL HAMILTON
PERRYVILLE — According to town officials the ruptured gas line at the Hatem Bridge plaza has been capped and traffic is returning to normal.
Richard Yost, spokesman for BGE, which owns the damaged line, said the gas is off and repairs are being made.
"We have no ETA on the completion," Yost said, adding, "There's been no customer impact."
"We are on site and making repairs as quickly as it's safely possible," Yost said.
The roads and the Hatem Bridge have been reopened to traffic.
A contractor working on the Maryland Transportation Authority Toll Plaza at the Hatem Bridge struck a natural gas line around 11 a.m. Monday causing evacuations and detours according to police.
Lt. Daniel Bowser, commander of the Hatem Bridge Police detachment, said the entire intersection at Route 40 and Aiken Avenue was closed for several hours and Bowser said traffic was being detoured onto Interstate 95.
According to Cecil County Public Schools Spokesperson Kelly Keeton, Perryville Middle School dismissed at 1:00 p.m.
Next-door to PVMS, Good Shepherd Catholic School had also decided to cancel classes for the day.
Perryville Police Chief Bob Nitz said parents were allowed to come get their students from PVMS if they chose and many did, as indicated by the lines of cars. Nitz did send officers out earlier to talk to those living closest to the broken line.
"My officers are going door to door on Richmond Street telling people what's going on and giving them the option to evacuate," said Nitz.
