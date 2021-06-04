ANNAPOLIS — The Maryland Office of the State Prosecutor has leveled five charges against Lora Walters, former Deputy Director of the Cecil County Board of Elections.
Walters is charged with misconduct in office, perjury, false entry in a public record, altering public record, and corrupt or fraudulent acts in the performance of official duties.
All the charges surround the filing of financial disclosure forms of a candidate, identified in charging documents at Danielle Hornberger, who went on to win the election for Cecil County Executive.
"Ms. Walters failed to collect the form from a prospective candidate when the candidate registered to run for office," said a statement from the State Prosecutor's Office announcing the charges Friday.
Alan McCarthy, former county executive, lost a court bid to have Hornberger removed from the ballot for the same reason.
This is a breaking story. Stay connected to cecildaily.com for more as we get information.
