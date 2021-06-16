LOS ANGELES, CA. — A west coast company known for its comfortable, eco-friendly and humane line of T-shirts and yoga wear is coming to Cecil County.
Color Image is opening an east coast distribution center in North East Commons, the new commerce center at 200 Gateway Drive in North East. Current plans are to be open and running by mid-August with hundreds of job openings.
At the center Color Image will be distributing its Alo Yoga, which the company describes as a "premium lifestyle brand that specializes in activewear and wellness products."
Also part of the center is BELLA+CANVAS, which recently launched a retail line of its ultra-soft Ts. According to the information from Color Image, BELLA+CANVAS has been in the forefront of wholesales for blank apparel.
“We are thrilled to be part of the community and look forward to creating jobs and opportunities for many,” said Chris Blakeslee, president of Alo Yoga and BELLA+CANVAS. “After an exhaustive search project, we ultimately concluded that our new location in Cecil County, MD, specifically North East, was not only the best to enhance our delivery footprint and customer service levels, but also the best in terms of support from the local government and access to great team members.”
North East Mayor Michael Kline is excited about what this facility means to his town and Cecil County.
“We look forward to developing a strong partnership with the Alo Yoga and BELLA+CANVAS family as they grow their brand and become an integral part of our community,” Kline said.
Steven Overbay, director of the Cecil County Office of Economic Development, called Color Image "a great corporate partner."
'We're pleased to welcome them to our community," Overbay said. "They will have a positive impact in North East and Cecil County for years to come."
Not only does it contribute to the tax base, but he noted the company plans to add up to 500 jobs.
Radial has been brought on to manage the 717,000 square foot facility. Part of the training process for employees will be to become WRAP certified. Worldwide Responsible Accredited Production, or WRAP, means the company promotes safe, lawful, humane and ethical manufacturing around the world.
Color Image and its brands are Platinum WRAP certified. According to Blakeslee this means the company will only deal with like-minded organizations.
The North East Commons facility will use robotics, intelligent conveyors and sorters that further that WRAP certification of what he called "the highest standards of safety and cleanliness for its employees."
Anyone interested in applying for work at the new facility should go to https://www.radial.com/about/careers. As the opening date gets closer officials at Radial say they will post more specific positions that will be needed.
