CHESAPEAKE CITY — An Elkton man is dead after a head-on collision on the Chesapeake City Bridge at approximately 7:20 a.m. Friday morning, officials said. Officials identified the deceased as Darrick Wesley. He was 31 years old.
The bridge was shut down to traffic on Friday morning after Maryland State Police troopers were dispatched from the North East Barracks to respond to a two vehicle crash at the bridge on MD 213.
"The bridge had to be closed down entirely for the crash, emergency personnel, and the investigation," MSP officials said.
"Witnesses on scene advised investigators that a black Dodge Journey had been traveling northbound on the bridge when it crossed the center-line striking a southbound white Hyundai Veloster head-on. The Dodge and the Hyundai had no passengers. One driver was flown to Christiana Hospital in Delaware by Delaware State Police’s Aviation Unit. The other driver was taken to Christiana Hospital by a Cecil County Emergency Services medic unit."
Wesley was the driver of the Dodge. He was pronounced deceased at Christiana Hospital shortly after arriving. The driver of the other car, 24-year-old Patrick Boland of Wilmington, Del. was reportedly being treated as of Friday afternoon for his injuries at Christiana Hospital.
The Maryland State Highway Administration responded to the scene to assist with the road closure and to detour traffic. The Maryland State Police CRASH Team responded to assist in the reconstruction of the crash.
Witnesses to the crash are asked to contact the Maryland State Police North East Barrack at 410-996-7800 in reference to case # 20-MSP-007416.
The investigation is ongoing and this story will be updated.
