ELKTON — Officials at the Cecil County Detention Center continue to isolate inmates of the Landing Lane facility that have tested positive for COVID-19.
Chief Deputy Gerald Widdoes said Friday that 82 inmates and 23 staff of jail in Elkton tested positive, but noted that 69 of those inmates are asymptomatic and had not shown any symptoms in the 10 days since initial testing.
"The remaining 13 inmates are mildly symptomatic with none exhibiting fevers," Widdoes said in a Friday statement.
"Inmates are separated on positive and negative tiers as well as quarantined upon initial entry into the facility," Widdoes said. "There is no movement off their respective tiers."
So far 318 people have been tested, keeping in mind that the population of the inmates fluctuates.
Of the 20 correctional officers with a positive test, eight are waiting for the clearance to return to work.
Two weeks ago the jail reported its first outbreak with 71 inmates and 8 staff infected with novel coronavirus. At that time Widdoes said some inmates were being released as a precaution.
”We have previously identified especially vulnerable inmates, such as those with underlying medical conditions, and have worked with the court systems to alter their bond conditions where appropriate,” Widdoes said. “We hold inmates that are committed by the court system and do not have the authority to release inmates without court orders. Our pre-trial monitoring program to include home monitoring is still operational.”
As of Wednesday 1,381 people in Cecil County have tested positive according to the health department. That was an increase of 76 from the previous week. The death rate, 46, had not changed.
The positivity rate in the detention center is now 33.02%, up from 26.69%.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.