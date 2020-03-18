RISING SUN — The Cecil County Sheriff's Office is on two scenes investigating the shooting of an 18-year-old Wednesday afternoon.
Lt. Michael Holmes, CCSO spokesman, said the victim suffered a non-life threatening wound and was transported by ambulance to Christiana Hospital.
According to Cecil County Fire Blog the injury was in the victim's thigh.
As the investigation is still fluid, Holmes could not offer many details. He told the Whig that deputies were called to Herbs Lane in Perryville around 5 p.m. for the report of shots fired. Once there they learned the victim was at a home on Sharon Street near Rising Sun.
More details will be added as they become available.
