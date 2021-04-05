RISING SUN — Emotions were flowing Sunday at the Episcopal Carmel of St. Teresa as the prie-dieu, which belong to Father Mychal Judge, was donated to the 9/11 Memorial & Museum in New York City.
Prie-dieu is French and means 'praying to God.' The prayer kneeler is a simple piece of furniture with a padded surface on which to kneel, a flat surface for one's hands and a small shelf to store prayer books and other necessities.
The Rev. Sister Barbara, one of the sisters at the prayer order off Route 1, took a moment to have one last time of prayer using the kneeler before it was wrapped in a blanket for the trip north.
"I feel like I am in communion with all those who have lived and sacrificed their lives for others," Sister Barbara said, near tears. "He was on his knees administering last rites to a firefighter when he died."
Father Judge is considered the first life lost when terrorists flew into the World Trade Center on Sept. 11, 2001. The official chaplain of the New York City Fire Department, Judge raced to the scene and immediately began to pray for the dead and the dying. He entered the North Tower to pray over bodies and was heard praying aloud as the South Tower collapsed. In a biography about the Franciscan priest, author Michael Daly wrote that Judge was heard praying, “Jesus, please end this right now! God, please end this!”
"This is such a compelling, powerful artifact," said Amy Weinstein, vice president of collections and oral history of the National September 11 Memorial & Museum. "It makes me very emotional to see how important it is to the sisters."
Like the Franciscan order to which Judge belonged, the Carmelite sisters are also an order committed to prayer. Judge's twin sister Dympna donated the kneeler to the Carmelite order five years ago. Preparing to move to Texas with her children, volunteers were helping Dympna clear out her home in Berlin, Md. and had placed the kneeler in a Dumpster. However someone recognized what it was and rescued it. It was brought to the Episcopal Carmelites in 2016.
Sister Teresa Irene, prioress of the order, said it was fitting that the prie-dieu was handed to the 9/11 Museum on Easter Sunday.
"He went to a new life when he died in those towers," Sister Teresa said of Father Judge. "Today is the day we remember there is more than death. This is a connection."
"He was in prayer his whole life," she said, pointing to the wear in the kneeler, indicating long years of use.
Knowing they were downsizing the convent, Sister Barbara started trying to find a new home for the prie-dieu.
"I started looking for a shrine. The Eastern orthodox Church has already canonized him," she said. The process for sainthood is underway in the Catholic Church. "Then I took a chance and tried to find someone with the 9/11 Museum."
She was surprised that Weinstein called her so quickly after leaving a message.
"I will do my best to find a way to display this," Weinstein said.
Thanks to COVID the museum has not been open for over a year, although much of it is available for viewing online.
With the 20th anniversary of the attacks that took 2,977 lives that day approaching, there is hope that the museum can be reopened is the virus has been contained.
Both sisters agree that Father Judge would appreciate making his prie-dieu a part of that collection.
"I think he would be thrilled," Sister Teresa said.
"We're really thrilled to have it," Weinstein said. "He was someone who spoke directly to God. It says an awful lot about him. This piece is important because of who he was and how he lived his life."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.