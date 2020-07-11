NORTH EAST — What began as a garage fire Friday night had firefighters returning to the same Cara Cove address early Saturday morning when the fire returned.
First called to 204 Cara Cove Road at 8:50 p.m. for a fire in a 20-by-30, one and a half story garage, North East Volunteer Fire Company was activated again at 2:20 Saturday morning when residents of the rental home reported the fire was now in the single story rancher.
No one was injured and the cause of both fires remains under investigation. Nine residents of the home have been displaced as the house was destroyed.
The estimated loss of the home was placed at $350,000 while the garage was estimated to be a $75,000 loss. A vehicle, go-kart and trailer were also lost.
