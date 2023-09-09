Orioles Red Sox Baseball

Baltimore Orioles starting pitcher Kyle Bradish throws during the first inning of a baseball game against the Boston Red Sox, Friday, Sept. 8, 2023, in Boston.

 Michael Dwyer/ASSOCIATED PRESS

BOSTON — Kyle Bradish struck out nine batters in six strong innings, Adley Rutschman homered and drove in three runs, and the AL-best Baltimore Orioles beat the fading Boston Red Sox 11-2 on Friday night.

