PUBLIC BOATING ACCESS
• Charlestown Pier, Conestoga and Water streets, Charlestown: Soft Launch, Wharf/Bulkhead
• Charlestown Public Boat Ramp, Water and Market streets, Charlestown: Boat Ramp, Soft Launch, Wharf/Bulkhead
• Chesapeake City, Bethel Road, Chesapeake City: Boat Ramp, Soft Launch
• Conowingo Creek Landing, Mt. Zoar Road, Conowingo: Boat Ramp, Soft Launch
• Elk Neck State Park — Northeast River Area, 4395 Turkey Point Road, North East: Soft Launch
• Elk Neck State Park — Rogues Harbor, 4395 Turkey Point Road, North East: Boat Ramp, Soft Launch
• Elk River Park, 32 River Bend Parkway, Elkton: Boat Ramp, Wharf/Bulkhead
• Fredericktown, end of Sassafras Street, Fredericktown: Boat Ramp
• Moore Road, Moore Road, Conowingo: Soft Launch
• North East Community Park, end of Walnut Street, North East: Soft Launch
• Perryville — Boat Ramp, Frenchtown Road, Perryville: Boat Ramp, Soft Launch
• Perryville — Community Park, Tapp Parkway, Perryville: Soft Launch
• Port Deposit — North Marina Park, Route 222, Port Deposit: Boat Ramp, Soft Launch
• Port Deposit — South Marina Park, Route 222, Port Deposit: Boat Ramp, Soft Launch
• Stemmers Run Boat Ramp, Pond Neck Road, Earleville: Soft Launch
(Information from dnr.maryland.gov):
*Nearly all launches require permits/fees
MARINAS
Bohemia River:
Bohemia Anchorage: 410-275-8148
Bohemia Bay Yacht Harbor: 410-885-2601
Brewer Bohemia Vista Marina: 410-885-2056
Brewer Hack’s Point Marina: 410-275-9151
Long Point Marina: 410-275-8181
Richmond’s Marina: 410-275-2061
Two Rivers Yacht Basin: 410-885-2257
C&D Canal:
Chesapeake Inn Restaurant & Marina: 410- 885-2040
Schaefer’s Marina: 410-885-7200
Elk River:
Harbour North Marina: 410-885-5656
Locust Point Marina: 410-392-4994
Taylor’s Marina: 410-392-4994
The Cove Marina: 410-620-5505
Triton Marina: 410-620-3060
Northeast River:
Anchor Marina: 410-287-6000
Bay Boat Works Inc.: 410-287-8113
Charlestown Marina: 410-287-8125
Chestnut Point Estates & Marina: 410-937- 9440
Hances Point Yacht Club: 410-287-6090
Lee’s Marina: 410-287-5100
McDaniel Yacht Basin: 410-287-8121
North East River Marina: 410-287-5298
North East River Yacht Club: 410-287-6333
Shelter Cove Yacht Basin: 410-287-9400
Wellwood Marina: 410-287-6666
Sassafras River:
Duffy Creek Marina: 410-275-2141
Georgetown Yacht Basin: 410-648-5112
Granary Marina & Restaurant: 410-275-2111
Sailing Associates: 410-275-8171
Sassafras Harbor Marina: 410-275-1144
Skipjack Cove Yachting Resort: 410-275-2122
Susquehanna River:
(The following are on the Cecil side of the river; there are additional marinas in Harford County.)
Owens Marina: 410-642-6646
River Walk Marine: 410-642-6359
Tome’s Landing Marina: 410-378-3343
