PUBLIC BOATING ACCESS

• Charlestown Pier, Conestoga and Water streets, Charlestown: Soft Launch, Wharf/Bulkhead

• Charlestown Public Boat Ramp, Water and Market streets, Charlestown: Boat Ramp, Soft Launch, Wharf/Bulkhead

• Chesapeake City, Bethel Road, Chesapeake City: Boat Ramp, Soft Launch

• Conowingo Creek Landing, Mt. Zoar Road, Conowingo: Boat Ramp, Soft Launch

• Elk Neck State Park — Northeast River Area, 4395 Turkey Point Road, North East: Soft Launch

• Elk Neck State Park — Rogues Harbor, 4395 Turkey Point Road, North East: Boat Ramp, Soft Launch

• Elk River Park, 32 River Bend Parkway, Elkton: Boat Ramp, Wharf/Bulkhead

• Fredericktown, end of Sassafras Street, Fredericktown: Boat Ramp

• Moore Road, Moore Road, Conowingo: Soft Launch

• North East Community Park, end of Walnut Street, North East: Soft Launch

• Perryville — Boat Ramp, Frenchtown Road, Perryville: Boat Ramp, Soft Launch

• Perryville — Community Park, Tapp Parkway, Perryville: Soft Launch

• Port Deposit — North Marina Park, Route 222, Port Deposit: Boat Ramp, Soft Launch

• Port Deposit — South Marina Park, Route 222, Port Deposit: Boat Ramp, Soft Launch

• Stemmers Run Boat Ramp, Pond Neck Road, Earleville: Soft Launch

(Information from dnr.maryland.gov):

*Nearly all launches require permits/fees

MARINAS

Bohemia River:

Bohemia Anchorage: 410-275-8148

Bohemia Bay Yacht Harbor: 410-885-2601

Brewer Bohemia Vista Marina: 410-885-2056

Brewer Hack’s Point Marina: 410-275-9151

Long Point Marina: 410-275-8181

Richmond’s Marina: 410-275-2061

Two Rivers Yacht Basin: 410-885-2257

C&D Canal:

Chesapeake Inn Restaurant & Marina: 410- 885-2040

Schaefer’s Marina: 410-885-7200

Elk River:

Harbour North Marina: 410-885-5656

Locust Point Marina: 410-392-4994

Taylor’s Marina: 410-392-4994

The Cove Marina: 410-620-5505

Triton Marina: 410-620-3060

Northeast River:

Anchor Marina: 410-287-6000

Bay Boat Works Inc.: 410-287-8113

Charlestown Marina: 410-287-8125

Chestnut Point Estates & Marina: 410-937- 9440

Hances Point Yacht Club: 410-287-6090

Lee’s Marina: 410-287-5100

McDaniel Yacht Basin: 410-287-8121

North East River Marina: 410-287-5298

North East River Yacht Club: 410-287-6333

Shelter Cove Yacht Basin: 410-287-9400

Wellwood Marina: 410-287-6666

Sassafras River:

Duffy Creek Marina: 410-275-2141

Georgetown Yacht Basin: 410-648-5112

Granary Marina & Restaurant: 410-275-2111

Sailing Associates: 410-275-8171

Sassafras Harbor Marina: 410-275-1144

Skipjack Cove Yachting Resort: 410-275-2122

Susquehanna River:

(The following are on the Cecil side of the river; there are additional marinas in Harford County.)

Owens Marina: 410-642-6646

River Walk Marine: 410-642-6359

Tome’s Landing Marina: 410-378-3343

