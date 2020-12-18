ELKTON — A woman is back in custody after she failed to appear for sentencing last week in a criminal case relating to her causing a chain-reaction crash that killed two Cecil County men near Chesapeake City in October 2018, according to the Elkton Police Department and court records.
EPD officers and members of the agency’s Street Crimes Unit captured the defendant, Kimberly Ann Morgan, 30, of Chester, Pa., on Thursday while raiding a residence in the unit block of Hollingsworth Manor, police said. The court-approved search yielded two loaded handguns, one of which had been reported stolen in Wilmington, Del., police added.
Morgan was at that Hollingsworth Manor residence when the raiding officers arrived there and, aware that she was wanted on a bench warrant, investigators arrested her, according to court records, which further indicate that she remained in the Cecil County Detention Center without bond on Tuesday, one day after her bail review hearing earlier that day.
(As of Tuesday, a new sentencing date had not scheduled for Morgan in her vehicular manslaughter case.)
Investigators arrested a second suspect in connection with the raid, Legend Mangum, a 22-year-old Elkton resident who ran from the Hollingsworth Manor residence when officers arrived, police said. After a “lengthy foot chase,” police added, officers caught Mangum and confiscated a loaded Smith & Wesson Body Guard handgun from him.
Facing four misdemeanor firearm and ammunition charges, Mangum also remained in the county jail without bond on Tuesday, court records show.
On Dec. 7, three days before EPD officers captured Morgan during that house raid, Cecil County Circuit Court Administrative Judge Keith A. Baynes issued a bench warrant calling for Morgan’s arrest after she failed to appear for sentencing that day. The bench warrant specified that, once back in custody, Morgan must be held without bond.
At the time of that scheduled Dec. 7 sentencing, Morgan was free on a $10,000 bond, which she posted in November 2019, shortly after her arrest, court records show.
In October, Morgan pleaded guilty to two counts of criminally negligent vehicular manslaughter, as part of a plea deal that she accepted one day before her jury trial had been scheduled to start. Baynes accepted Morgan’s guilty pleas during that proceeding.
Criminally negligent vehicular manslaughter is punishable by up to three years in prison per conviction.
Assistant State’s Attorney Robert Sentman and Morgan’s defense lawyer, William G. Christoforo, negotiated the binding plea agreement.
In October 2019, a Cecil County grand jury handed up an 18-count indictment against Morgan. The indictment alleged that Morgan was under the influence of drugs and, or, alcohol at the time of the double-fatal crash — which occurred on Oct. 16, 2018 on Augustine Herman Highway (Route 213), near Spears Hill Road.
Richard Gestewitz, 53, of Charlestown, and his front-seat passenger, Charles Sutton, 70, of North East, were killed in the domino-effect collision.
Four other people, including Morgan, suffered injuries in the traffic accident.
Investigators arrested Morgan on Nov. 20, 2019, after a year-long Maryland State Police investigation that resulted in the indictment filed against her.
MSP officials reported that Morgan was driving a white Mitsubishi Galant in the northbound lane on Route 213, near the Chesapeake City Bridge, at approximately 5:30 a.m. on Oct. 16, 2018, when her car crossed the double-yellow centerline and entered the southbound lane.
Morgan’s car then crashed into Gestewitz’s southbound Mazda pickup truck, which, also occupied by Sutton, was towing a small boat on a trailer, according to police.
A third vehicle, a Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck driven by Kenneth Haines, 60, of Elkton, was traveling south behind the Mazda when it struck that truck’s boat trailer after the first crash, police said.
At that point, police added, the boat ricocheted into the northbound lane, where a northbound Chevrolet Cobalt driven by Watson Tinch, 55, of Galena, also struck it.
Cecil County Department of Emergency Services paramedics pronounced Gestewitz and Sutton dead at the scene, according to police.
An MSP helicopter crew flew Morgan to the University of Maryland Shock Trauma in Baltimore, where doctors treated her for what investigators described at the time as “life-threatening injuries,” police said.
Meanwhile, her passenger, Caitlyn Little, 21, of Colora, was taken by ambulance to Christiana Hospital in Delaware for treatment of her injuries, police reported.
An ambulance crew drove Haines to Christiana Hospital for treatment of his injuries, while a different ambulance crew transported Tinch to Union Hospital in Elkton for treatment of his injuries, according to police.
The crash forced emergency workers to close a portion of Route 213 for several hours. Traffic was detoured onto nearby Spears Hill Road.
Gestewitz’s relatives told the Cecil Whig that Gestewitz and Sutton, a dear family friend, were avid outdoorsmen and that they were traveling south to make their last crabbing outing of the season, when they were killed in the chain-reaction crash.
