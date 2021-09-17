At the opening of the Walters Mill Canoe/Kayak Launch, Harford County officials cut a ribbon. Located in Forest Hill, the new launch offers boaters a scenic trip down the river to Benjamin Bridge in Street.
FOREST HILL — On Wednesday, Harford County announced the opening of a new Deer Creek canoe and kayak launch at 1202 Walters Mill Road in Forest Hill.
The launch is open to the public and features 14 parking spots for boaters to park their vehicles while on the water.
The opening of the new launch is part of the county’s plan to create a water trail along Deer Creek. The creek is Harford’s largest watershed, covering some 171 square miles of the county, and hosts hundreds of intrepid canoes and kayakers during the warmer months.
The launch is situated roughly six miles upstream of Benjamin’s Bridge in Street, which was the first launch to be opened along the planned water trail. The opening of the Walters Mill launch offers boaters a scenic beginning and end to their voyage.
“Paddling on Deer Creek is one of the best ways I know of to unwind,” said Barry Glassman, Harford County Executive. “Our new launch at Walters Mill makes it easy to head down to Benjamin’s Bridge and enjoy a six-mile stretch of one of Harford’s most beautiful waterways.”
The Walters Mill Canoe/Kayak Launch is open dawn till dusk and is managed by Harford County Parks & Recreation.
